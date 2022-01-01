Almond milk in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve almond milk
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Almond Milk Cailifia Barista Blend (quart)
|$4.34
SMOOTHIES
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Almond Milk Frappe w/ Grass Jelly 杏仁仙草冰
|$5.99
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Califa Barista Almond Milk
|$5.00