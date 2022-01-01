Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond milk in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve almond milk

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Milk Cailifia Barista Blend (quart)$4.34
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Milk Frappe w/ Grass Jelly 杏仁仙草冰$5.99
More about YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
Friends & Family image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Califa Barista Almond Milk$5.00
More about Friends & Family
Item pic

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Milk Tea$4.95
More about Noble Tea

