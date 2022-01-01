Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

TOWN Pizza - Cypress

1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with a side of lemon vinaigrette
More about TOWN Pizza - Cypress
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$14.00
with feta cheese, romaine and arugula, cucumber and red onions
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad Half$7.00
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil
Arugula Salad Full$10.00
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil
Arugula Salad TRAY$65.00
Serves approx. 15-20 people
More about PIZZANISTA!
Arugula Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$8.00
Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Item pic

 

Pi LA

124 W. 4th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Simply Delicious Arugula Salad$9.00
arugula, parmigiano, lemon
More about Pi LA
Item pic

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$13.95
Wild arugula, golden & red beets, roasted pears, toasted almonds , blue cheese, mustard red wine vinaigrette
More about Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
ARUGULA SALAD image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE ARUGULA SALAD$5.00
ARUGULA SALAD$15.00
SIDE ARUGULA SALAD$4.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Chicken Arugula Salad image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild arugula with roasted pasture raised chicken, toasted almonds, pecorino & smoked chili vinaigrette
More about Friends & Family
Arugula Salad To-Go image

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad To-Go$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
More about TOWN Pizza Highland Park
Rossoblu image

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE ARUGULA SALAD$8.00
A simple arugula salad with a side of lemon vinaigrette.
More about Rossoblu
Breakfast by Salt's Cure image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$4.00
Lemon, olive oil, garlic.
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure
Two Wings image

 

Two Wings

3768 Maple Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad$10.00
Comes with olive oil, salt and pepper, and grated parmesan.
More about Two Wings
Banner pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Salad$10.00
Vegetarian. Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickled Fennel, Shaved Parm, Lemon, Oil & Balsamic
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

Map

