Arugula salad in Los Angeles

TOWN Pizza - Cypress
1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with a side of lemon vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
with feta cheese, romaine and arugula, cucumber and red onions
PIZZANISTA!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad Half
|$7.00
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil
|Arugula Salad Full
|$10.00
organic arugula, grana padano, lemon, sea salt & olive oil
|Arugula Salad TRAY
|$65.00
Serves approx. 15-20 people
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.
Pi LA
124 W. 4th Street, Los Angeles
|Simply Delicious Arugula Salad
|$9.00
arugula, parmigiano, lemon
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Arugula Salad
|$13.95
Wild arugula, golden & red beets, roasted pears, toasted almonds , blue cheese, mustard red wine vinaigrette
PASTA
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|SIDE ARUGULA SALAD
|$5.00
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$15.00
|SIDE ARUGULA SALAD
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Chicken Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Wild arugula with roasted pasture raised chicken, toasted almonds, pecorino & smoked chili vinaigrette
PIZZA
TOWN Pizza Highland Park
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad To-Go
|$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
PASTA
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|SIDE ARUGULA SALAD
|$8.00
A simple arugula salad with a side of lemon vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Arugula Salad
|$4.00
Lemon, olive oil, garlic.
Two Wings
3768 Maple Ave, Los Angeles
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
Comes with olive oil, salt and pepper, and grated parmesan.