Avocado salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve avocado salad

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar salad with avocado$9.00
Crunchy romaine and kale, tossed in our own vegan caesar dressing , house made herb croutons, crunchy quinoa and thick slices of avocado,
More about Just What I Kneaded
Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad$13.00
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
cilantro
Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
MISO AVOCADO SALAD$16.00
Creamy avocado and crunchy cucumber with radicchio, hazelnut dukkah and sesame. Think: tangy and savory with a hint of toasted nuts and fragrant spices.
More about BAR AMÁ
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad$6.25
Mixed greens, avocado, chicken breast, crispy wonton strips with original dressing, and mayonnaise.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad$13.00
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
cilantro
Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD STUFFED 1/2 AVOCADO$15.00
Baby arugula, mesclun, cucumber, radish
More about Bloom Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad$12.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips
with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Kale Salad$12.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken, Corn, and Avocado Salad$15.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, corn, lentils, tomato, toasted almonds, tossed in lemon vinaigrette dressing (GF)
More about 33 Taps
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad Combo$17.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
Chicken Avocado Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
More about Spring St. Cafe

