Avocado salad in Los Angeles

Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Caesar salad with avocado
|$9.00
Crunchy romaine and kale, tossed in our own vegan caesar dressing , house made herb croutons, crunchy quinoa and thick slices of avocado,
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad
|$13.00
|Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
|Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|MISO AVOCADO SALAD
|$16.00
Creamy avocado and crunchy cucumber with radicchio, hazelnut dukkah and sesame. Think: tangy and savory with a hint of toasted nuts and fragrant spices.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Avocado Chicken Salad
|$6.25
Mixed greens, avocado, chicken breast, crispy wonton strips with original dressing, and mayonnaise.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SHRIMP SALAD STUFFED 1/2 AVOCADO
|$15.00
Baby arugula, mesclun, cucumber, radish
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips
with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Avocado Kale Salad
|$12.00
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken, Corn, and Avocado Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, corn, lentils, tomato, toasted almonds, tossed in lemon vinaigrette dressing (GF)
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Chicken Avocado Salad Combo
|$17.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Comes with chips and drink.
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted corn, cotija cheese and cilantro lime vinaigrette.