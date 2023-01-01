Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Item pic

 

Outdoor Grill

12630 1/2, 12630 Washington Pl,, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$31.00
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs$19.00
More about Outdoor Grill
Consumer pic

 

Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town

3121 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Ribs$21.95
slow clooked short rib, french fries
More about Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Baby Back Ribs$28.00
Celebrate summer with our half rack of tender, slow roasted, long-bone pork ribs made with belgium beer, blend of dry spices, house bbq sauce.
Served with cast iron corn bread roasted jalapeño honey butter and coleslaw.
More about ALCOVE
Baby Back Ribs Quarter Rack image

 

L.A. Brisket - Chinatown

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BABY BACK RIBS$29.50
Pork baby back ribs, dry rubbed, wood-smoked, and finished with a light mop. Served on the rack (bones attached). Side of BBQ sauce.
More about L.A. Brisket - Chinatown

