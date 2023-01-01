Baby back ribs in Los Angeles
Outdoor Grill
12630 1/2, 12630 Washington Pl,, Los Angeles
|Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$31.00
|1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$19.00
Amandine Patisserie Cafe - K Town
3121 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baby Back Ribs
|$21.95
slow clooked short rib, french fries
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$28.00
Celebrate summer with our half rack of tender, slow roasted, long-bone pork ribs made with belgium beer, blend of dry spices, house bbq sauce.
Served with cast iron corn bread roasted jalapeño honey butter and coleslaw.