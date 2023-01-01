Bacon egg sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Farmshop Egg & Bacon Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.75
BBCM - 8653 Sunset Blvd
8653 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
scrambled egg, american cheese, bacon, tomato jam, brioche bun
served with breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, or side market salad. Substitute sweet potato fries +2
Intelligentsia Coffee - Hollywood
6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
|Farmshop Egg & Bacon Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.75