Baklava in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve baklava
More about Tut's Grill
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baklava (1 Piece)
|$2.50
|Baklava (4 Pieces)
|$6.50
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baklava
|$3.25
One piece of Baklawa, Filo dough with pistachio, butter and syrup.
More about Zooies - Palms
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baklava
|$2.75
Chewy meets tender in this must try cookie version of Baklava. It's flavored with just the right amount of rose water, cardamom, pistachios and walnuts.
More about Le Petit Greek
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|Baklava a la Petit
|$8.00
layers of filo, toasted almonds & walnuts drizzled with honey.
More about Farsi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Farsi Cafe
1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baklava
|$7.95