Baklava in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve baklava

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava (1 Piece)$2.50
Baklava (4 Pieces)$6.50
More about Tut's Grill
Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$3.25
One piece of Baklawa, Filo dough with pistachio, butter and syrup.
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$2.75
Chewy meets tender in this must try cookie version of Baklava. It's flavored with just the right amount of rose water, cardamom, pistachios and walnuts.
More about Zooies - Palms
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava a la Petit$8.00
layers of filo, toasted almonds & walnuts drizzled with honey.
More about Le Petit Greek
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Farsi Cafe

1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$7.95
More about Farsi Cafe
SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava with Walnuts (3pc)$6.00
More about Oui Melrose

