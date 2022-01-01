Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve ball soup

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup- 1 Quart Serves 4$22.50
More about Four Cafe
Matzo Ball Soup image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Pint - includes 1 matzo ball
Quart - includes 2 matzo balls
Half Gallon - includes 4 matzo balls
Additional fee to put matzo balls, noodles, or rice in a separate container
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Yangban Society

712 Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Matzoh Ball Soup$16.00
Grandma Sindy's matzoh ball served in a creamy chicken broth with potatoes and squash confit in schmaltz, hand torn Sujebi dumplings, fresh dill, and roasted chicken.
More about Yangban Society
Item pic

 

Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd

8820-22 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzah Ball Soup$9.95
More about Schwartz's Deli & BBQ - 8820 West Pico Blvd

