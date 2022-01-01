Ball soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve ball soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Matzo Ball Soup- 1 Quart Serves 4
|$22.50
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Pint - includes 1 matzo ball
Quart - includes 2 matzo balls
Half Gallon - includes 4 matzo balls
Additional fee to put matzo balls, noodles, or rice in a separate container
Yangban Society
712 Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles
|Matzoh Ball Soup
|$16.00
Grandma Sindy's matzoh ball served in a creamy chicken broth with potatoes and squash confit in schmaltz, hand torn Sujebi dumplings, fresh dill, and roasted chicken.