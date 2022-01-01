Bean burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve bean burritos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trimana
633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.00
EGG,CHEESE,BEANS
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.75
BEANS, CHEESE
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Refried beans, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja. Option to add 1, 2 or 3 fried eggs or avocado!
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Bean & Rice Burrito
|$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, choice of salsa and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Highly Bean Burrito
|$11.50
Heirloom ‘Eye of the Goat’ Rancho Gordo Beans | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Avocado | Escabeche Pickles | HiLi Hot Sauce
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$12.00