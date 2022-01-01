Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve bean burritos

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.00
EGG,CHEESE,BEANS
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.75
BEANS, CHEESE
More about ACAPELA
Bean & Cheese Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried beans, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja. Option to add 1, 2 or 3 fried eggs or avocado!
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean & Rice Burrito$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, choice of salsa and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Highly Burrito image

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Highly Bean Burrito$11.50
Heirloom ‘Eye of the Goat’ Rancho Gordo Beans | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Avocado | Escabeche Pickles | HiLi Hot Sauce
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$12.00
More about El Granjero Cantina
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Taco Vega image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito$8.00
More about Taco Vega
City Tacos image

 

City Tacos

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$5.29
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
More about City Tacos

