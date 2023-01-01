Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef broccoli in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef broccoli

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
4 Broccoli Beef$10.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef and Broccoli with a side of Lo Mein$14.99
More about Pacific Kitchen
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
LS - Beef and Broccoli$15.00
Beef Broccoli$19.00
1/4 inch Cut Beef & Broccoli Sauteed in Brown Sauce
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch - Beef & Broccoli
Beef and Broccoli$15.00
Stir-fried broccoli, beef, oyster sauce
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LS Vegan Beef with Broccoli$15.00
Vegan beef, broccoli, brown garlic sauce.
Vegan Beef Broccoli$0.00
Beef Broccoli$0.00
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano - West Hollywood

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef w/ Broccoli (LS)$16.50
Beef w/ Broccoli$23.00
Tender Beef, Broccoli, Ginger, garlic, Green Onions, Soy Sauce
Beef w/ Broccoli Dinner$28.00
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
Item pic

 

Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Glazed Beef & Broccoli$20.00
Flank steak, broccoli, and black mushrooms sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish
More about Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Beef + Broccoli$14.39
Family Style Beef + Broccoli$18.35
Small Pan Beef+Broccoli$79.05
Serves about 10 people, if served as a side dish.
More about Feast From the East

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Egg Benedict

Avocado Sandwiches

Egg Fried Rice

Short Ribs

Pork Fried Rice

California Rolls

French Toast

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (873 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston