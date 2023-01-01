Beef broccoli in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef broccoli
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|4 Broccoli Beef
|$10.50
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Beef and Broccoli with a side of Lo Mein
|$14.99
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|LS - Beef and Broccoli
|$15.00
|Beef Broccoli
|$19.00
1/4 inch Cut Beef & Broccoli Sauteed in Brown Sauce
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Lunch - Beef & Broccoli
|Beef and Broccoli
|$15.00
Stir-fried broccoli, beef, oyster sauce
More about Kung Pao Bistro
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|LS Vegan Beef with Broccoli
|$15.00
Vegan beef, broccoli, brown garlic sauce.
|Vegan Beef Broccoli
|$0.00
|Beef Broccoli
|$0.00
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
SUSHI
Wokcano - West Hollywood
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef w/ Broccoli (LS)
|$16.50
|Beef w/ Broccoli
|$23.00
Tender Beef, Broccoli, Ginger, garlic, Green Onions, Soy Sauce
|Beef w/ Broccoli Dinner
|$28.00
More about Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard
Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard
11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Mushroom Glazed Beef & Broccoli
|$20.00
Flank steak, broccoli, and black mushrooms sautee'd in a garlic brown sauce. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Shellfish