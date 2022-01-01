Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef curry

Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Beef Curry Stew$17.00
An exotic coconut brown curry with slow cooked beef sirloin, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leave
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*Curry is not gluten free
*nut-free
*no msg
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)$13.00
Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)$13.00
Green Curry (Chicken or Beef)$13.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Curry Udon$12.45
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with slices of beef and onions.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry Plate
Japanese curry and rice with marinated beef topping.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

