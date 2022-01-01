Beef curry in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef curry
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Panang Beef Curry Stew
|$17.00
An exotic coconut brown curry with slow cooked beef sirloin, bell peppers, and kaffir lime leave
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice
|$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*Curry is not gluten free
*nut-free
*no msg
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)
|$13.00
|Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)
|$13.00
|Green Curry (Chicken or Beef)
|$13.00
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Beef Curry Udon
|$12.45
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with slices of beef and onions.