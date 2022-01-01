Beef shawarma in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef shawarma
More about Tut's Grill
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$13.00
|Beef Shawarma Bowl
|$8.50
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Shawarma Plate
|$19.50
Beef shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Beef Shawarma A La Carte
|$12.50
Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$13.50
Parsley, onion, tomato, turnip, sumak and tahini sauce. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.