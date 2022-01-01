Beef soup in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|紅燒牛腩麵 Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$11.95
Slow-cooked beef, bok choy, egg noodles.
More about Little Fatty
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$19.00
beef cheeks, bok choy, yuquan, cilantro, beef broth
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Small Soup - Beef
|$5.50
Small Beef Soup
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Braised five spice beef shank, baby bok choy, and preserved mustard greens. Served with thick wheat noodles.