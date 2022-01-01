Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
紅燒牛腩麵 Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup$11.95
Slow-cooked beef, bok choy, egg noodles.
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$19.00
beef cheeks, bok choy, yuquan, cilantro, beef broth
More about Little Fatty
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle image

 

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Soup - Beef$5.50
Small Beef Soup
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$12.00
Braised five spice beef shank, baby bok choy, and preserved mustard greens. Served with thick wheat noodles.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Nong La Cafe - La Brea image

 

Nong La Cafe - La Brea

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Soup Only - Beef$5.75
Small Beef Soup
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea

