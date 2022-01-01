Beef teriyaki in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|BEEF TERIYAKI BOWL (D)
|$13.95
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Beef Teriyaki
|$14.00
More about Yojimbo
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Beef Half Pan (48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED!)
|$108.00
USDA Prime Beef, sliced thin and braised with onion in a soy dashi. Served over rice with onsen egg (soft-boiled) and benishoga (pickled ginger).
|Teriyaki Beef Bento
|$19.75
USDA Prime Beef, sliced thin and braised with onion in a sweet soy dashi. Served over rice and drizzled with house teriyaki. Bento includes house pickles, miso soup, green salad and pickled napa cabbage.
|Teriyaki Beef
|$15.75
USDA Prime Beef, sliced thin and braised with onion in a soy dashi. Topped with our house teriyaki and served with an onsen egg (soft-boiled), sesame seeds and green onion.
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Beef Royale
|$0.00
|Teriyaki Beef Plate
|$0.00
|Teriyaki Beef Taco
|$5.00
More about Orochon Ramen
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Orochon Ramen
123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Beef w/Rice
|$16.45