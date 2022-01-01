Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood

7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF TERIYAKI BOWL (D)$13.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Teriyaki$14.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Gyu-don (Beef) image

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Beef Half Pan (48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED!)$108.00
USDA Prime Beef, sliced thin and braised with onion in a soy dashi. Served over rice with onsen egg (soft-boiled) and benishoga (pickled ginger).
Teriyaki Beef Bento$19.75
USDA Prime Beef, sliced thin and braised with onion in a sweet soy dashi. Served over rice and drizzled with house teriyaki. Bento includes house pickles, miso soup, green salad and pickled napa cabbage.
Teriyaki Beef$15.75
USDA Prime Beef, sliced thin and braised with onion in a soy dashi. Topped with our house teriyaki and served with an onsen egg (soft-boiled), sesame seeds and green onion.
More about Yojimbo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Beef Royale$0.00
Teriyaki Beef Plate$0.00
Teriyaki Beef Taco$5.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Orochon Ramen

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.6 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Beef w/Rice$16.45
More about Orochon Ramen
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Beef Meatballs$4.65
Back by Popular Demand! BEEF Meatballs!
Small Pan Teriyaki Beef Meatballs$70.19
80 pieces
More about Feast From the East

