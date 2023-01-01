Blt sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
IRV’S BURGERS
7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|*Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato (BLT) Sandwich
|$10.00
Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted Rye.
|*Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato (BLT) Sandwich (Combo)
|$16.49
A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #1 Imperial and Avalon
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Classic BLT Sandwich
|$6.99
The Waffle
6255 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|UN-BLT Sandwich
|$15.67
tempeh vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, and vegan mayo on your choice of toasted bread. served with your choice of waffle fries, onion rings, coleslaw, or an organic mixed baby greens salad.
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|BLT Sandwich
|$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #2 94th and Avalon
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Classic BLT Sandwich
|$6.99