Boneless wings in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Al's Hot Chicken Santa Monica Blvd - 11078 Santa Monica BLVD

11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries$12.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
More about Al's Hot Chicken Santa Monica Blvd - 11078 Santa Monica BLVD
6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Al's Hot Chicken - West LA

10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)
Takeout
6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings$12.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
More about Al's Hot Chicken - West LA
Main pic

 

Ronnie's Kickin + Cocktails - 5936 Sunset Boulevard

5936 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$12.00
More about Ronnie's Kickin + Cocktails - 5936 Sunset Boulevard
Item pic

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
30 Piece Boneless Wings$40.00
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
10 Piece Boneless Wings$16.00
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
10 Piece Boneless Wings$16.00
lightly breaded premium juicy all white chicken tossed in your sauce of choice, served with veggie sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about 33 Taps
Item pic

 

UNCOOL BAR

7881 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16pc Vegan Boneless Wings$28.00
Made with daring vegan chicken. Please don’t write us a Yelp review saying you got real chicken. Hard to tell, but completely vegan. Contains soy*.
8pc Vegan Boneless Wings$16.00
Made with daring vegan chicken. Please don’t write us a Yelp review saying you got real chicken. Hard to tell, but completely vegan. Contains soy*.
More about UNCOOL BAR

