Bread pudding in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve bread pudding
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bread Pudding - Sweet
|$9.00
Pan au lait bread, soaked in cinnamon custard, topped with farmer's market mixed berries
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Brioche Bread Pudding
|$12.00
dulce de leche, creme anglaise, whipped cream
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Gourmet Bread Pudding
|$10.00
House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding
|$14.00
wild mushroom fontina cheese and turmeric sourdough
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Bread Pudding
|$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Pineapple Bread Pudding
|$3.95
BBQ
Moo's Craft Barbecue
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|TRES LECHES STRAWBERRY BREAD PUDDING
|$8.00
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$9.75
Our fan-favorite bread pudding is loaded with rich chocolate and warm deliciousness. Enjoy it warmed up with a side of whipped cream!
Bacari
2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles
|Bread Pudding
|$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Lemon rosemary bread pudding
|$8.00
Lemon rosemary bread pudding with creamy caramel sauce and whipped cream. Great for breakfast, dessert and anytime at all!