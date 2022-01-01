Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve bread pudding

Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding - Sweet$9.00
Pan au lait bread, soaked in cinnamon custard, topped with farmer's market mixed berries
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Brioche Bread Pudding image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche Bread Pudding$12.00
dulce de leche, creme anglaise, whipped cream
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gourmet Bread Pudding$10.00
House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Item pic

 

Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding$14.00
wild mushroom fontina cheese and turmeric sourdough
More about Detroit Vesey's
Item pic

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
More about Bacari
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Bread Pudding$3.95
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

BBQ

Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES STRAWBERRY BREAD PUDDING$8.00
More about Moo's Craft Barbecue
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$9.75
Our fan-favorite bread pudding is loaded with rich chocolate and warm deliciousness. Enjoy it warmed up with a side of whipped cream!
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

 

Bacari

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.50
clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream
More about Bacari
Item pic

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon rosemary bread pudding$8.00
Lemon rosemary bread pudding with creamy caramel sauce and whipped cream. Great for breakfast, dessert and anytime at all!
More about C & M Cafe
3rd Base image

 

3rd Base

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$16.00
More about 3rd Base
Item pic

 

Sunset Grill

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Poppy seed Bread pudding$9.00
More about Sunset Grill
Consumer pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$6.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

