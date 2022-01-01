Brulee in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve brulee
Le Coupe - 709 North Western Avenue
709 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Creme Brulee
|$7.00
SMOOTHIES
Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo
134 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
|$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine
|$5.65
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons
|$5.65
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Creek Tea
547 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Creme Brulee Matcha Slush with Red Bean
|$6.25
Creme brûlée，red bean with matcha slush
|Oreo Brulee Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba
|$6.25
Creme brulee with oreo chips, soaked in fresh whole milk, and brown sugar boba
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
800 Degrees - Hollywood 2
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Creme Brulee
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sunright Tea Studio - Sawtelle
2206 Sawtelle Blvd, LOS ANGELES
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
|Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha
|$5.65
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee