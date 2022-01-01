Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

 

Le Coupe - 709 North Western Avenue

709 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$7.00
More about Le Coupe - 709 North Western Avenue
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo

134 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine$5.65
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons$5.65
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Creek Tea

547 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee Matcha Slush with Red Bean$6.25
Creme brûlée，red bean with matcha slush
Oreo Brulee Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba$6.25
Creme brulee with oreo chips, soaked in fresh whole milk, and brown sugar boba
More about Creek Tea
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees - Hollywood 2

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$6.00
More about 800 Degrees - Hollywood 2
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio - Sawtelle

2206 Sawtelle Blvd, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha$5.65
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Sawtelle
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee$12.00
More about Amante Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Avocado Burgers

Red Velvet Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Tonkatsu

Sashimi Salad

Key Lime Pies

Tom Kha Soup

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston