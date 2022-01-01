Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve burritos

Chicken Burrito image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burnt Cheese Burrito$15.00
Crispy Oaxacan cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cilantro. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
Chicken Burrito$15.00
Spicy Borracho Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, Crema, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
More about Thunderbird
Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
More about Cafè Solar
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg$9.75
Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
More about Liberation Coffee House
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
More about Nature's Brew
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Dorado$18.75
More about El Cholo
a3cfe09f-6064-4663-b982-030bdba4ce68 image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
Burrito$11.00
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken
with
Mexican Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo , Salsa
Carnitas or Chicken Burrito$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Pacific Kitchen
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Burrito$13.50
Our Housemade Roja Chilaquiles wrapped in a flour tortilla with crema, avocado, and black beans.
A very good breakfast burrito$13.75
Just like the name says , this breakfast burrito is very good. House roasted achiote potatoes, black beans, scrambled just eggs, soyrizo and cheddar cheeze. Comes with a side of pico de Gallo and crema.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Do you love fresh veggies & flavor ? This will do the trick! A warm organic wheat tortilla filled with organic scrambled tofu, organic soyrizo, organic sauteed kale, organic black beans, organic breakfast potatoes, organic avocado, organic mushrooms, organic grilled bell pepper & organic grilled onion. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Burrito$10.00
A warm organic wheat tortilla filled with your choice of base, toppings, proteins & toppings. Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Bomb Breakfast Burrito$16.00
You are gonna kill it today! Fuel up with one of our team’s favorites! A warmed organic wheat tortilla with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, melted organic cheddar cheese, organic breakfast potatoes, organic black beans, organic sliced avocado, and organic cilantro. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
Doomie's Home Cookin' image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Burrito$11.00
potatoes, grilled green pepper & onion, cheese & pico, all wrapped up in a 12" tortilla.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Consumer pic

 

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#42 Burrito$9.85
Chicken or Beef with rice and beans and a side of salsa.
More about Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
Burrito Box image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Box$16.00
Choice of 1 burrito. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac,Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Burrito$13.00
Marinated all natural chicken breast, tomatillo salsa, served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
Al Pastor Pork Burrito$13.00
Spit roasted all natural pork shoulder, salsa de aguacate, salsa de chile arbol, grilled pineapple. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.00
EGG,CHEESE,BEANS
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.75
BEANS, CHEESE
POLLO ASADO BURRITO$9.85
CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
More about ACAPELA
CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Modern Times [Los Angeles]

832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Modern Times [Los Angeles]
Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Tehachapi Grain Flour Tortilla - Nueske’s Crispy Bacon - Scramble Eggs - Cheddar Cheese - Black Beans - Weiser Farms Potatoes - Guacamole - Salsa Macha
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Burrito$17.00
smoked beef brisket, lime rice, jack cheese, cilantro, onion, tacos drama salsa verde
Kids Burrito$7.00
Refried beans, jack cheese & lime rice
ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0$16.50
House-smoked longaniza sausage, refried beans, fried eggs, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja
More about All Day Baby
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Burrito$11.99
Veggie Burrito$7.99
Chili and Cheese Burrito$7.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Vegan Breakfast Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$14.00
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo/ nf / dfo
More about Amara Kitchen
Anytime Breakfast Burrito image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Weekend Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only
More about Burgerlords
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa Breakfast Burrito$14.00
eggs, quinoa, spinach, avocado, gruyère, romesco sauce
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito BOWL$14.75
Vegan Burrito BOWL$13.25
More about Four Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, potato, salsa verde (not spicy), cilantro, sharp cheddar. choose bacon or avocado. Get both $17
More about All Time
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Pack (4)$35.00
Our pack is bursting with four flavorful burritos that include your choice of filling, organic Spanish rice, organic beans, and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes one dipping salsa per burrito, chips & guacamole.
Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean & Rice Burrito$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, choice of salsa and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Anytime Breakfast Burrito image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Weekend Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only
More about Burgerlords
Item pic

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Flour tortilla, choice of protein, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, queso fresco , morita aioli, house salsa
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
Kid's Burrito$4.99
Our award-winning flour tortilla with beans, rice and shredded cheese only.
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Vegan Burrito Bite$4.00
Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Burrito$19.00
shredded beef, chicken, fish or *grilled tofu, black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream, grated cheese, with tortilla chips, tomatillo and guacamole on the side
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito PC Asada$9.99
Grilled Steak - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
Super Burrito Beans/Rice/Cheese$6.99
No meat - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Super Burrito Vegetariano$8.99
No meat - Includes lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan

