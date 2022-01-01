Burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve burritos
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Burnt Cheese Burrito
|$15.00
Crispy Oaxacan cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cilantro. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Spicy Borracho Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, Crema, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trimana
633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
|Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg
|$9.75
Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
|Burrito
|$11.00
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken
with
Mexican Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo , Salsa
|Carnitas or Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles Burrito
|$13.50
Our Housemade Roja Chilaquiles wrapped in a flour tortilla with crema, avocado, and black beans.
|A very good breakfast burrito
|$13.75
Just like the name says , this breakfast burrito is very good. House roasted achiote potatoes, black beans, scrambled just eggs, soyrizo and cheddar cheeze. Comes with a side of pico de Gallo and crema.
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegan Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Do you love fresh veggies & flavor ? This will do the trick! A warm organic wheat tortilla filled with organic scrambled tofu, organic soyrizo, organic sauteed kale, organic black beans, organic breakfast potatoes, organic avocado, organic mushrooms, organic grilled bell pepper & organic grilled onion. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
A warm organic wheat tortilla filled with your choice of base, toppings, proteins & toppings. Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Bomb Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
You are gonna kill it today! Fuel up with one of our team’s favorites! A warmed organic wheat tortilla with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, melted organic cheddar cheese, organic breakfast potatoes, organic black beans, organic sliced avocado, and organic cilantro. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$11.00
potatoes, grilled green pepper & onion, cheese & pico, all wrapped up in a 12" tortilla.
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles
|#42 Burrito
|$9.85
Chicken or Beef with rice and beans and a side of salsa.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Burrito Box
|$16.00
Choice of 1 burrito. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac,Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
|Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Burrito
|$13.00
Marinated all natural chicken breast, tomatillo salsa, served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
|Al Pastor Pork Burrito
|$13.00
Spit roasted all natural pork shoulder, salsa de aguacate, salsa de chile arbol, grilled pineapple. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.00
EGG,CHEESE,BEANS
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.75
BEANS, CHEESE
|POLLO ASADO BURRITO
|$9.85
CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
Modern Times [Los Angeles]
832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Tehachapi Grain Flour Tortilla - Nueske’s Crispy Bacon - Scramble Eggs - Cheddar Cheese - Black Beans - Weiser Farms Potatoes - Guacamole - Salsa Macha
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$17.00
smoked beef brisket, lime rice, jack cheese, cilantro, onion, tacos drama salsa verde
|Kids Burrito
|$7.00
Refried beans, jack cheese & lime rice
|ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0
|$16.50
House-smoked longaniza sausage, refried beans, fried eggs, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pastrami Burrito
|$11.99
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.99
|Chili and Cheese Burrito
|$7.49
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo/ nf / dfo
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Weekend Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Quinoa Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
eggs, quinoa, spinach, avocado, gruyère, romesco sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fish Burrito BOWL
|$14.75
|Vegan Burrito BOWL
|$13.25
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, potato, salsa verde (not spicy), cilantro, sharp cheddar. choose bacon or avocado. Get both $17
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Burrito Pack (4)
|$35.00
Our pack is bursting with four flavorful burritos that include your choice of filling, organic Spanish rice, organic beans, and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes one dipping salsa per burrito, chips & guacamole.
|Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, mozzarella and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Bean & Rice Burrito
|$5.99
Choice of organic white, black or pinto beans with organic Spanish rice, choice of salsa and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, choice of protein, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, queso fresco , morita aioli, house salsa
|Market Burrito
|$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
|Kid's Burrito
|$4.99
Our award-winning flour tortilla with beans, rice and shredded cheese only.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Bangin' Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Bangin' Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
|Burrito Bite
|$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
|Vegan Burrito Bite
|$4.00
Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Ultimate Burrito
|$19.00
shredded beef, chicken, fish or *grilled tofu, black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream, grated cheese, with tortilla chips, tomatillo and guacamole on the side
Tacos Gavilan
4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Super Burrito PC Asada
|$9.99
Grilled Steak - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
|Super Burrito Beans/Rice/Cheese
|$6.99
No meat - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
|Super Burrito Vegetariano
|$8.99
No meat - Includes lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.