Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|18 Zzamong Jjampong
|$10.25
|21 Jjajang Myun
|$9.75
|101 X-Large StirFried Seafood jjajangmyun
|$16.75
Kombu Sushi - Arts Ditrict
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Onigiri Combo
|$12.00
2 Onigiri with 2 sides (sunomono & edamame)
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
|Edamame
|$6.00
Blanched organic soy beans,
dashed with sea salt.
Chuy's Taco's Dorados - DTLA
1335 Willow Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Shredded Beef Burrito
|$8.50
Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef w/ Rice,Chorizo Beans,Lettuce,Cheese & Warm Salsa
|Potato Taco
|$2.99
Fried Potato Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
|Shredded Beef Taco
|$3.50
Fried Beef Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries
|$9.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
|Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries
|$11.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
|Sandwich Only
|$9.95
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
414 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Beef Shish Kabob
|$24.00
Succulent Pieces of Center-Cut Filet Mignon, Marinated and Charbroiled.
|Chicken Shish Kabob
|$23.00
Juicy Chunks of Charbroiled Boneless Chicken Tenderloin in-between Grilled Onion and Bell Peppers
|Ground Beef Kabob(Kobideh)
|$19.00
Two Juicy Strips of Charbroiled Seasoned Ground Beef and Lamb
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Half & Half Specialty
|$0.00
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
|Garden Salad
|$0.00
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Carrots & House Dressing On The Side
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|ACORN SQUASH
|$7.50
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
|HALF Acorn Squash
|$14.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
|HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot
|$16.50
roasted mushrooms
shallots
garlic
mozzarella
fontina
black truffle cheese
oregano
thyme
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
8303 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Island Bowl
|$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Calorie count for regular size is 510
|Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)
|$15.50
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
Calorie count for large size is 720
|Warrior Bowl
|$13.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey
Calorie count for regular size is 700
Cafè Solar - Westchester
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$16.00
|Large Solar Blended
|$5.00
|405 Omellette
|$14.00
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles - 7166 Melrose Ave
7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Naughty By Nature
|$16.00
Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms , ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you mindfully lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold.
*Plant-Based, Vegan. Contains Cane Sugar.
|Caress My Carrot
|$16.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
|Fever
|$14.00
Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.
Milk Jar Cookies
5466 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Popular Assortment Box
|$22.00
Our most popular cookies wrapped up just for you.
|Half Dozen (6)
|$18.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
|Dozen (12)
|$36.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
Buffalo Spot - Crenshaw
3286 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fries - Large
|$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
|Tenders (5)
|$11.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
|Buffalo Fries - Regular
|$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New
5803 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Pork -10pcs
|$13.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
|Baby Bok Choy
|$6.50
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.
|Pan Fried Chicken -10pcs
|$13.00
Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery Los Angeles
8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
|Pumpkin Cranberry Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Pumpkin and aromatic spices enhance this delicious cupcake that's filled with cranberry jam and topped with a brown sugar cranberry icing.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Ichijiku
5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
*Seaweed Salad cannot be made gluten-free.
|Yellowtail
|$7.00
|Albacore
|$7.00
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg
|$10.50
Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
|Matcha Latte
|$6.25
Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.25
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, black pepper, molasses, lemon juice, cloves and cane sugar
Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|DOZEN NIBBLERS
|$6.00
|RED VELVET CUPCAKE
|$4.25
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$2.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
egg any style, cheddar, aioli, bacon or house sausage
|Two Egg Breakfast Plate
|$17.00
2 eggs any style, brick hash, bacon or house sausage, choice of toast
|Steak + Eggs
|$23.00
two eggs any style, brick hash, sweet caramelized onion jam, herb butter
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$3.50
Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!
|Brooklyn Bagel
|$11.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Capers,
served on your choice of Bagel: Plain, Sesame, Wheat, Or Everything
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|VEGGIE RAMEN
|$16.50
Vegan creamy broth with kale noodles, fried tofu, scallions, spinach, bamboo shoot, carrots, bean sprout and cripy fried shallots.
|TONKOTSU
|$15.50
Silky pork broth, pork belly chashu, scallions, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, spinach, bean sprout and seasoned soft- boiled egg.
|MAYU
|$16.50
Black roasted garlic oil with silky pork broth, pork belly chashu, scallions, spinach, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, bean sprout and seasoned soft- boiled egg.
Jerk Lab
3957 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Plantains Sweet
|$5.50
Sweet plantain slices, fried to perfection
|Sunkisk Strawberry
|$2.00
Can Soda
|Fresh Salad
|$6.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers & red onions
El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Individual Margarita
|$14.25
|#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno
|$19.25
|Guacamole
|$12.95
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|ALOHA ROLL
|$12.95
|GOLD CRUNCH ROLL
|$13.50
|HOT NIGHT ROLL
|$15.95
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
N'ice Cream Playa Vista
12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Medium
|$6.29
Choose up to Three Flavors
|Cookies & Cream Milkshake
|$7.99
Vanilla Custard blended with Oreo's, topped with Whipped Cream, Oreo Crumbles and a Cherry!
|Large
|$6.99
Choose up to Four Flavors
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Iced Mocha
|$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
|Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte
|$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|PK Breakfast Sausage Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, f salsa roja, flour tortilla.
your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Please specify in special request
|Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
|New York Breakfast Sandwich on Kaiser Roll
|$8.00
Egg, cheddar Cheese, and your choice of Sausage or Bacon
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Crunch Wrap
|$14.00
Black beans, impossible sausage, a crunchy tostada in the center, shredded lettuce, tomato, sour creme wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
|The Elaine
|$15.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, Thrilling Foods bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
|House Blend Cold Brew
|$5.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
Olivia - 205 S Vermont Ave
205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mushroom
|$23.00
Trumpet & Oyster Mushrooms. Brie. Fontina. Truffle Oil.
*Contains Dairy* Cheese
|King Trumpet "Pulpo"
|$18.00
King Trumpet Mushroom "Octopus." Chickpea. Baby Tomato. Meyer Lemon.
|Cavatelli Pasta
|$27.00
Walnut Bolognese. Farro. Sun Dried Tomato.
*Contains Gluten. Pasta
*Contains Dairy. Parmesan. Ricotta
*Vegan Option Contains Nuts. Cashew
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Original Sausage Platter
|$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$18.50
Breaded all natural chicken Schnitzel with 2 sides of your choice.
|Kasespatzle
|$15.00
Spaetzle in a homemade cheese sauce, optional with bacon.
No, it's not Mac 'n Cheese... not exactly :)
ORGANICO - Hollywood
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Custom Organic Wrap
|$10.00
Create the wrap of your dreams by picking from the choices below! Sauces served on the side. Includes a small cup of paleo slaw. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Organic Salad
|$10.00
Create your perfect salad by picking from the choices below! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Organic Stir-Fry!
|$10.00
A classic hot mess. You pick out the ingredients- we stir-fry em’ up for you! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.