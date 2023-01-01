Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Must-try Los Angeles restaurants

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18 Zzamong Jjampong$10.25
21 Jjajang Myun$9.75
101 X-Large StirFried Seafood jjajangmyun$16.75
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Main pic

 

Kombu Sushi - Arts Ditrict

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Onigiri Combo$12.00
2 Onigiri with 2 sides (sunomono & edamame)
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Edamame$6.00
Blanched organic soy beans,
dashed with sea salt.
More about Kombu Sushi - Arts Ditrict
BG pic

 

Chuy's Taco's Dorados - DTLA

1335 Willow Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shredded Beef Burrito$8.50
Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef w/ Rice,Chorizo Beans,Lettuce,Cheese & Warm Salsa
Potato Taco$2.99
Fried Potato Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
Shredded Beef Taco$3.50
Fried Beef Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions
More about Chuy's Taco's Dorados - DTLA
Consumer pic

 

Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd

11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries$9.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries$11.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Sandwich Only$9.95
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
More about Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
Consumer pic

 

TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D

414 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Shish Kabob$24.00
Succulent Pieces of Center-Cut Filet Mignon, Marinated and Charbroiled.
Chicken Shish Kabob$23.00
Juicy Chunks of Charbroiled Boneless Chicken Tenderloin in-between Grilled Onion and Bell Peppers
Ground Beef Kabob(Kobideh)$19.00
Two Juicy Strips of Charbroiled Seasoned Ground Beef and Lamb
More about TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
Banner pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half Specialty$0.00
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
Garden Salad$0.00
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Carrots & House Dressing On The Side
Half & Half Specialty$0.00
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Triple Beam Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ACORN SQUASH$7.50
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
HALF Acorn Squash$14.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot$16.50
roasted mushrooms
shallots
garlic
mozzarella
fontina
black truffle cheese
oregano
thyme
More about Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd

8303 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Island Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Calorie count for regular size is 510
Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)$15.50
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
Calorie count for large size is 720
Warrior Bowl$13.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey
Calorie count for regular size is 700
More about Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar - Westchester

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Burger$16.00
Large Solar Blended$5.00
405 Omellette$14.00
More about Cafè Solar - Westchester
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles image

 

Better Than Sex - Los Angeles - 7166 Melrose Ave

7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Naughty By Nature$16.00
Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms , ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you mindfully lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold.
*Plant-Based, Vegan. Contains Cane Sugar.
Caress My Carrot$16.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
Fever$14.00
Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.
More about Better Than Sex - Los Angeles - 7166 Melrose Ave
Consumer pic

 

Milk Jar Cookies

5466 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Popular Assortment Box$22.00
Our most popular cookies wrapped up just for you.
Half Dozen (6)$18.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
Dozen (12)$36.00
Choose your own assortment! Thoughtfully packed with your favorites! For orders larger than 4 dozen cookies, please call us directly at (323)634-9800! Please note: our seasonal cookie changes monthly! Featured seasonal cookies in pre-orders are subject to change.
More about Milk Jar Cookies
Consumer pic

 

Buffalo Spot - Crenshaw

3286 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Fries - Large$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Tenders (5)$11.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Fries - Regular$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
More about Buffalo Spot - Crenshaw
Banner pic

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New

5803 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Fried Pork -10pcs$13.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
Baby Bok Choy$6.50
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.
Pan Fried Chicken -10pcs$13.00
Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop - Highland Park - New
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery Los Angeles

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Pumpkin Cranberry Cupcake to go$4.15
Pumpkin and aromatic spices enhance this delicious cupcake that's filled with cranberry jam and topped with a brown sugar cranberry icing.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery Los Angeles
Consumer pic

 

Ichijiku

5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seaweed Salad$5.00
*Seaweed Salad cannot be made gluten-free.
Yellowtail$7.00
Albacore$7.00
More about Ichijiku
Liberation Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg$10.50
Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa
Matcha Latte$6.25
Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, black pepper, molasses, lemon juice, cloves and cane sugar
More about Liberation Coffee House
Consumer pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DOZEN NIBBLERS$6.00
RED VELVET CUPCAKE$4.25
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.50
More about Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
egg any style, cheddar, aioli, bacon or house sausage
Two Egg Breakfast Plate$17.00
2 eggs any style, brick hash, bacon or house sausage, choice of toast
Steak + Eggs$23.00
two eggs any style, brick hash, sweet caramelized onion jam, herb butter
More about Poppy & Rose
Nature's Brew image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bagel$3.50
Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!
Brooklyn Bagel$11.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Capers,
served on your choice of Bagel: Plain, Sesame, Wheat, Or Everything
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
More about Nature's Brew
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace image

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VEGGIE RAMEN$16.50
Vegan creamy broth with kale noodles, fried tofu, scallions, spinach, bamboo shoot, carrots, bean sprout and cripy fried shallots.
TONKOTSU$15.50
Silky pork broth, pork belly chashu, scallions, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, spinach, bean sprout and seasoned soft- boiled egg.
MAYU$16.50
Black roasted garlic oil with silky pork broth, pork belly chashu, scallions, spinach, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, bean sprout and seasoned soft- boiled egg.
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace - 5179 Hollywood Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Jerk Lab

3957 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plantains Sweet$5.50
Sweet plantain slices, fried to perfection
Sunkisk Strawberry$2.00
Can Soda
Fresh Salad$6.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers & red onions
More about Jerk Lab
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Individual Margarita$14.25
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno$19.25
Guacamole$12.95
More about El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood

7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ALOHA ROLL$12.95
GOLD CRUNCH ROLL$13.50
HOT NIGHT ROLL$15.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

N'ice Cream Playa Vista

12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium$6.29
Choose up to Three Flavors
Cookies & Cream Milkshake$7.99
Vanilla Custard blended with Oreo's, topped with Whipped Cream, Oreo Crumbles and a Cherry!
Large$6.99
Choose up to Four Flavors
More about N'ice Cream Playa Vista
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Mocha$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PK Breakfast Sausage Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, f salsa roja, flour tortilla.
your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Please specify in special request
Tuscan Steak and Spinach Salad$14.00
Grilled Steak, Candied Pecans, Goat cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tobacco Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Warm Balsamic Dressing
New York Breakfast Sandwich on Kaiser Roll$8.00
Egg, cheddar Cheese, and your choice of Sausage or Bacon
More about Pacific Kitchen
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunch Wrap$14.00
Black beans, impossible sausage, a crunchy tostada in the center, shredded lettuce, tomato, sour creme wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
The Elaine$15.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, Thrilling Foods bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
House Blend Cold Brew$5.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Banner pic

 

Olivia - 205 S Vermont Ave

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom$23.00
Trumpet & Oyster Mushrooms. Brie. Fontina. Truffle Oil.
*Contains Dairy* Cheese
King Trumpet "Pulpo"$18.00
King Trumpet Mushroom "Octopus." Chickpea. Baby Tomato. Meyer Lemon.
Cavatelli Pasta$27.00
Walnut Bolognese. Farro. Sun Dried Tomato.
*Contains Gluten. Pasta
*Contains Dairy. Parmesan. Ricotta
*Vegan Option Contains Nuts. Cashew
More about Olivia - 205 S Vermont Ave
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Sausage Platter$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
Chicken Schnitzel$18.50
Breaded all natural chicken Schnitzel with 2 sides of your choice.
Kasespatzle$15.00
Spaetzle in a homemade cheese sauce, optional with bacon.
No, it's not Mac 'n Cheese... not exactly :)
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Banner pic

 

ORGANICO - Hollywood

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Custom Organic Wrap$10.00
Create the wrap of your dreams by picking from the choices below! Sauces served on the side. Includes a small cup of paleo slaw. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Salad$10.00
Create your perfect salad by picking from the choices below! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Stir-Fry!$10.00
A classic hot mess. You pick out the ingredients- we stir-fry em’ up for you! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO - Hollywood

