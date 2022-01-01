Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino
Double or Triple shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso topped with thick foam.
More about Nature's Brew
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Cappuccino$4.25
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of milk over ice.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino Hot$5.00
Two shots of espresso topped with foam with a vegan milk option of your choice.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$6.00
Double shot of organic espresso topped off with your choice of organic steamed milk and foam for an energizing and luxurious experience. Made using award winning organic Peerless Coffee’s espresso & all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
Homeboy Diner image

 

Homeboy Diner

200 N Spring St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$2.95
Espresso with a little steamed milk and foam
More about Homeboy Diner
Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.50
More about All Day Baby
Amara Kitchen image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.25
6oz
More about Amara Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$5.50
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.75
Double shot of 49th Parallel Old School espresso and steamed milk in an 8oz cup. Get it hot or iced ya dingus.
More about All Time
Obet & Del's Coffee image

 

Obet & Del's Coffee

5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Obet & Del's Coffee
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino 12 oz$5.25
Cappuccino 8 oz$5.00
Cappuccino 16 oz$5.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.50
Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Your choice of milk.
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Cappuccino
More about Breadblok
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino 16 oz$5.75
Cappuccino 8 oz$5.00
Cappuccino 12 oz$5.25
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Item pic

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.75
Take a sip - instantly transport yourself to a cafe in your vacation destination of choice.
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Cappuccino
More about 1880 Cafe
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove

189 The Grove, Suite C100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino 8 oz$5.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove
Lodge Bread - Culver image

 

Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.75
Double Shot Of Espresso, Steamed Milk Topped With Foam.
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
CAPPUCCINO image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO$5.25
A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 5oz of rich and velvety steamed milk or dairy alternative. Sometimes called a "flat white".
More about Sightglass
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Double Cappuccino$4.75
Single Cappuccino$4.25
More about ALCOVE
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.50
More about Met Her At A Bar
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino Iced 12oz$4.00
Cappuccino Hot 8oz$4.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Cappuccino$4.00
More about Eat Drink Americano
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Ronnie's Diner
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$5.00
More about SQIRL

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Baklava

Chorizo Burritos

Chicken Fajitas

Spinach Pies

Green Smoothies

Salmon

Pho Tai

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston