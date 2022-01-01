Cappuccino in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cappuccino
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
Double or Triple shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso topped with thick foam.
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Iced Cappuccino
|$4.25
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of milk over ice.
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino Hot
|$5.00
Two shots of espresso topped with foam with a vegan milk option of your choice.
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
Double shot of organic espresso topped off with your choice of organic steamed milk and foam for an energizing and luxurious experience. Made using award winning organic Peerless Coffee’s espresso & all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Homeboy Diner
200 N Spring St, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$2.95
Espresso with a little steamed milk and foam
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
6oz
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Cappuccino
|$4.75
Double shot of 49th Parallel Old School espresso and steamed milk in an 8oz cup. Get it hot or iced ya dingus.
Obet & Del's Coffee
5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$5.25
|Cappuccino 8 oz
|$5.00
|Cappuccino 16 oz
|$5.75
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Your choice of milk.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Cappuccino 16 oz
|$5.75
|Cappuccino 8 oz
|$5.00
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$5.25
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.75
Take a sip - instantly transport yourself to a cafe in your vacation destination of choice.
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Hot Cappuccino
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove
189 The Grove, Suite C100, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino 8 oz
|$5.00
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.75
Double Shot Of Espresso, Steamed Milk Topped With Foam.
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|CAPPUCCINO
|$5.25
A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 5oz of rich and velvety steamed milk or dairy alternative. Sometimes called a "flat white".
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Double Cappuccino
|$4.75
|Single Cappuccino
|$4.25
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Cappuccino Iced 12oz
|$4.00
|Cappuccino Hot 8oz
|$4.00
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Iced Cappuccino
|$4.00
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
