Carne asada in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve carne asada

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$24.95
All Carne Asada orders are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat with takeout presentation.
More about El Cholo
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
Carne Asada or Chicken Taco Plate$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#35 Carne Asada$19.25
Beef Flank steak served with pico de gallo.
More about Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wagyu Carne Asada Bowl$13.00
Mesquite-grilled us wagyu skirt steak, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche
Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco$4.75
mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla.
Wagyu Carne Asada$6.00
Mesquite-grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.95
CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
LARGE CARNE ASADA CHIPS$15.75
FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,
CARNE ASADA BOWL$9.99
LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,
More about ACAPELA
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG Carne Asada Salad$10.49
SM Carne Asada Salad$9.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
General Admission LA image

TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

General Admission LA

3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$18.00
More about General Admission LA
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
More about El Cholo
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$8.00
Pinto Beans, Guacmole, Salsa Roja
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 Beverly

7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1LB of Carne Asada$24.00
1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.
More about Tacos 1986 Beverly
826a33cf-98cf-4ab8-999e-9c6d6b73b62e image

 

La Carmencita

1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada$6.75
Carne Asada$5.50
More about La Carmencita
Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 DTLA

609 S. Spring St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1LB of Carne Asada$24.00
1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.
More about Tacos 1986 DTLA
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
marinated asada, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde
More about Mezcalero
Dalia Cocina Mexicana image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$19.00
8oz Ranchero cut, salsa verde, green spring onions, served with house rice and beans and fresh corn tortillas.
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 Westwood

10874 Kinross Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1LB of Carne Asada$24.00
1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.
More about Tacos 1986 Westwood
CARNE ASADA image

 

City Tacos

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$4.35
Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.
More about City Tacos
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - Larchmont Village

203 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
36 hour House marinaded carne asada, Pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, turmeric brown rice, refried black beans, poblano ranch slaw
More about Tu Madre - Larchmont Village

