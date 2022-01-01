Carne asada in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve carne asada
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
All Carne Asada orders are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat with takeout presentation.
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
|Carne Asada or Chicken Taco Plate
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles
|#35 Carne Asada
|$19.25
Beef Flank steak served with pico de gallo.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Wagyu Carne Asada Bowl
|$13.00
Mesquite-grilled us wagyu skirt steak, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche
|Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco
|$4.75
mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla.
|Wagyu Carne Asada
|$6.00
Mesquite-grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.95
CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
|LARGE CARNE ASADA CHIPS
|$15.75
FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,
|CARNE ASADA BOWL
|$9.99
LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|LRG Carne Asada Salad
|$10.49
|SM Carne Asada Salad
|$9.49
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.09
Diced center-cut grilled steak lightly marinated with salt, pepper and fresh squeezed lime juice. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
General Admission LA
3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Fries
|$18.00
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Taco
|$8.00
Pinto Beans, Guacmole, Salsa Roja
Tacos 1986 Beverly
7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|1LB of Carne Asada
|$24.00
1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.
La Carmencita
1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Taco Carne Asada
|$6.75
|Carne Asada
|$5.50
Tacos 1986 DTLA
609 S. Spring St., Los Angeles
|1LB of Carne Asada
|$24.00
1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
marinated asada, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada
|$19.00
8oz Ranchero cut, salsa verde, green spring onions, served with house rice and beans and fresh corn tortillas.
Tacos 1986 Westwood
10874 Kinross Avenue, Los Angeles
|1LB of Carne Asada
|$24.00
1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.
City Tacos
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES
|CARNE ASADA
|$4.35
Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.