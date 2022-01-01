Carne asada burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Wagyu Carne Asada Steak Burrito
|$13.00
Mesquite grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema.served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$10.25
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO