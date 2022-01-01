Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Pacific Kitchen
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wagyu Carne Asada Steak Burrito$13.00
Mesquite grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema.served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$10.25
CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
More about ACAPELA
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - Larchmont Village

203 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
36 hour House marinaded carne asada, Pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, turmeric brown rice, refried black beans, poblano ranch slaw
More about Tu Madre - Larchmont Village

