Carrot cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
layers of carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple, covered with a smooth cream cheese topping and sprinkled with crushed walnuts.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake with cream cheese
|$5.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
Sliced Carrot Cake Loaf Served With Cream Cheese Frosting
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nutty Carrot Cake
|$3.00
We took traditional carrot cake, with freshly shreadded carrots and copped walnuts, but made it the perfects chewie cookie texture, and top it with a creamy cream cheese frosting.
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake Mini
|$12.50
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing, mascarpone cream, and topped with roasted pineapple & a marzipan carrot.
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|GF Carrot Cake
|$10.75
Two large layers of gluten-free carrot cake, thick cream cheese frosting, topped with chopped walnuts. You won't believe this is gluten-free, but it is!
|Carrot Cake
An updated classic packed with toasted pecans, flaky coconut and tropical pineapple, layered with smooth cream cheese frosting.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|CARROT CAKE
|$6.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00