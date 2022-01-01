Carrot cake in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve carrot cake

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
layers of carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple, covered with a smooth cream cheese topping and sprinkled with crushed walnuts.
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake with cream cheese$5.00
More about Four Cafe
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
Sliced Carrot Cake Loaf Served With Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Spice Cake$6.50
More about Kitchen Mouse
SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutty Carrot Cake$3.00
We took traditional carrot cake, with freshly shreadded carrots and copped walnuts, but made it the perfects chewie cookie texture, and top it with a creamy cream cheese frosting.
More about Zooies - Palms
Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Mini$12.50
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing, mascarpone cream, and topped with roasted pineapple & a marzipan carrot.
More about Breadblok
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$14.00
More about Jar
ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Carrot Cake$10.75
Two large layers of gluten-free carrot cake, thick cream cheese frosting, topped with chopped walnuts. You won't believe this is gluten-free, but it is!
Carrot Cake
An updated classic packed with toasted pecans, flaky coconut and tropical pineapple, layered with smooth cream cheese frosting.
More about ALCOVE
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$6.50
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Amante Restaurant
Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

