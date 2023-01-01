Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$19.00
LS - Cashew Chicken$15.00
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashew Nut Chicken$16.00
Sliced chicken, zucchini, mushroom, cashew, brown garlic sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Chicken$17.00
Chicken breast, cashews, zucchini, onions, in a cashew sauce glaze. Allergen considerations include Nuts and Shellfish
More about Chin Chin Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente Boulevard

