Cashew chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cashew chicken
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Cashew Chicken
|$19.00
|LS - Cashew Chicken
|$15.00
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$16.00
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Cashew Nut Chicken
|$16.00
Sliced chicken, zucchini, mushroom, cashew, brown garlic sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.