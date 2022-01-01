Ceviche in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve ceviche
Olivia
205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|XX Heart of Palm Ceviche
|$16.25
Avocado. Agua Chile. Rice Crisp.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Strada Eateria & Bar
825 W 9th St, Los Angeles
|Ceviche a la Peru
|$22.00
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|CEVICHE A LA POCHA
|$16.00
Shrimp, watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, jicama, finely chopped habanero chiles in toasted sesame oil & cilantro served with crispy tostones (GF)
|VEGAN CEVICHE
|$12.50
Marinated cauliflower, red onion, Persian cucumber, mango, Roma tomato, cilantro, finely chopped jalapeño served with corn tortilla chips (GF) (V)
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Ceviche
|$22.00
sweet coconut, grilled avocado, cucumber, malagueta relish
Yunomi Handroll
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Mixed Seafood Japanese Style Ceviche
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
|STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
|"CEVICHELÓN" SHRIMP CEVICHE & MICHELADA COCKTAIL
|$19.00
Tecate Michelada with chile de arbor sauce, shrimp stock together with shrimp marinated in lime with tomato, cucumbers, shallot, and micro-cilantro. Served with 2 tostadas.
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE
SUSTAINABOWL
8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles
|Ceviche
|$13.95
Diced Albacore combined with Citrus Marinade, Passion Fruit, Aji Amarilo, Pineapple, Avocado, Corn Nuts Served on bed of fluffy rice with side of Taro Chips.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Ceviche - Pacific
|$20.00
coconut milk, citrus, mango, onion, cilantro, wonton chips
|Ceviche - Peruvian
|$20.00
spicy salsa verde, onion, avocado, kiwi, wonton chips
|Ceviche - Sanchez
|$20.00
mixed citrus, rocoto chili, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, wonton chips
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
fennel aguachile, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, za’atar, sumac, lime chili chips
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Ceviche Tostada
|$4.50
Crunchy corn tortilla. Fresh 'ceviche' - made with hearts of palm, lime, onion, tomato & cilantro
|Ceviche With Chips
|$7.25
Tortilla chips fried daily. Fresh 'ceviche' made with hearts of palm, lime, onion, tomato & cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
raw shrimp, onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, corn tortilla chips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Ceviche Clasico
|$18.69
Cod filet fish cooked in lime juice, Aji limo leche de tigre sauce, garlic, red onion, cilantro sweet potatoes, choclo corn
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Sinaloa Ceviche
|$18.00
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Baja Ceviche
|$17.99
salmon, tuna, & yellowtail marinated in lemon citrus with pico de gallo, avocado, & crispy homemade tortilla chips
SEAFOOD
La Esquinita Baja Grill
1205 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado
|$5.00