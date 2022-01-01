Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve ceviche

Banner pic

 

Olivia

205 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
XX Heart of Palm Ceviche$16.25
Avocado. Agua Chile. Rice Crisp.
More about Olivia
Ceviche a la Peru image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche a la Peru$22.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
Item pic

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE A LA POCHA$16.00
Shrimp, watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, jicama, finely chopped habanero chiles in toasted sesame oil & cilantro served with crispy tostones (GF)
VEGAN CEVICHE$12.50
Marinated cauliflower, red onion, Persian cucumber, mango, Roma tomato, cilantro, finely chopped jalapeño served with corn tortilla chips (GF) (V)
More about Pocha
Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$22.00
sweet coconut, grilled avocado, cucumber, malagueta relish
More about Nossa
Item pic

 

Yunomi Handroll

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$14.00
Mixed Seafood Japanese Style Ceviche
More about Yunomi Handroll
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
"CEVICHELÓN" SHRIMP CEVICHE & MICHELADA COCKTAIL$19.00
Tecate Michelada with chile de arbor sauce, shrimp stock together with shrimp marinated in lime with tomato, cucumbers, shallot, and micro-cilantro. Served with 2 tostadas.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
SUSTAINABOWL image

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE

SUSTAINABOWL

8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$13.95
Diced Albacore combined with Citrus Marinade, Passion Fruit, Aji Amarilo, Pineapple, Avocado, Corn Nuts Served on bed of fluffy rice with side of Taro Chips.
More about SUSTAINABOWL
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche - Pacific$20.00
coconut milk, citrus, mango, onion, cilantro, wonton chips
Ceviche - Peruvian$20.00
spicy salsa verde, onion, avocado, kiwi, wonton chips
Ceviche - Sanchez$20.00
mixed citrus, rocoto chili, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, wonton chips
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Item pic

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
fennel aguachile, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, za’atar, sumac, lime chili chips
More about Bacari
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$4.50
Crunchy corn tortilla. Fresh 'ceviche' - made with hearts of palm, lime, onion, tomato & cilantro
Ceviche With Chips$7.25
Tortilla chips fried daily. Fresh 'ceviche' made with hearts of palm, lime, onion, tomato & cilantro
More about NextMex Hollywood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
raw shrimp, onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, corn tortilla chips
More about Mezcalero
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Clasico
Ceviche Clasico$18.69
Cod filet fish cooked in lime juice, Aji limo leche de tigre sauce, garlic, red onion, cilantro sweet potatoes, choclo corn
More about Aymara Peruvian Kitchen
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sinaloa Ceviche$18.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Ceviche$17.99
salmon, tuna, & yellowtail marinated in lemon citrus with pico de gallo, avocado, & crispy homemade tortilla chips
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
La Esquinita Baja Grill image

SEAFOOD

La Esquinita Baja Grill

1205 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)
Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado$5.00
More about La Esquinita Baja Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chimichangas

Sauteed Spinach

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Green Beans

Chicken Parmesan

Stromboli

Tostadas

Vegan Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston