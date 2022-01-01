Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chai lattes

ae9ca243-2255-4db6-8529-35dea289196b image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, black pepper, molasses, lemon juice, cloves and cane sugar
More about Liberation Coffee House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte
Chai mix and your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso to make it dirty!
More about Nature's Brew
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte 16 oz$5.25
More about Pacific Kitchen
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte Iced$5.50
More about Just What I Kneaded
All Good Things image

 

All Good Things

2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$6.00
Organic Masala Chai + steamed milk
More about All Good Things
Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Obet & Del's Coffee image

 

Obet & Del's Coffee

5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$5.00
More about Obet & Del's Coffee
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz$6.50
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Botanica Restaurant & Market image

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Bala Ashwagandha Chai Latte$5.00
*contains ashwaganda!
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Kitchen Mouse image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$6.50
Un-Caffeinated | rooibos tea steeped with our house spiced blend, house vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk.
More about Kitchen Mouse
wake and late image

 

wake and late

105 E 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte [oat milk]$5.50
Masala Chai, oat milk
Tea from LA MILL
16 oz.
Iced Dirty Chai Latte [oat milk]$5.95
Masala Chai, Espresso, oat milk
Coffee & Tea by LA MILL
16 oz.
More about wake and late
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz$6.50
Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$5.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Highly Likely image

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prana Chai Latte$5.75
Prana Chai Latte Iced$5.75
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ICED CHAI LATTE
CHAI LATTE (HOT)$4.50
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte
More about 1880 Cafe
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street

8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz$6.50
More about Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
Lodge Bread - Culver image

 

Lodge Bread - Culver

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
Our House Chai Blend And Frothy Steamed Milk
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
24oz Iced Chai Latte$5.00
16oz Iced Chai Latte$4.50
16oz Chai Latte$4.50
More about ALCOVE
Friends & Family image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Friends & Family
Item pic

 

Percolate

11870 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (875 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Lemongrass Chai Latte$5.50
More about Percolate
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Power Chai Latte$5.50
More about Met Her At A Bar
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Hot 12oz$4.00
Dirty Chai Latte Hot 16oz$5.50
Chai Latte Hot 16oz$4.75
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Chai Latte image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Jewel image

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.00
House-made blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, and clove, with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
More about Jewel
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz$6.50
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
COFFEE MEMES image

 

COFFEE MEMES

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dirty Chai Latte$7.50
Chai Tea Latte with added Double Shots of Espresso.
More about COFFEE MEMES

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Cannolis

Cobb Salad

Short Ribs

Po Boy

Edamame

Steak Frites

Udon Noodles

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston