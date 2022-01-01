Chai lattes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chai lattes
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.25
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, black pepper, molasses, lemon juice, cloves and cane sugar
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
Chai mix and your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso to make it dirty!
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte Iced
|$5.50
All Good Things
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
Organic Masala Chai + steamed milk
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chai Tea Latte
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
Obet & Del's Coffee
5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Iced Chai Latte 16 oz
|$5.75
|Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
|$6.50
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bala Ashwagandha Chai Latte
|$5.00
*contains ashwaganda!
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$6.50
Un-Caffeinated | rooibos tea steeped with our house spiced blend, house vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk.
wake and late
105 E 6th St, Los Angeles
|Iced Chai Latte [oat milk]
|$5.50
Masala Chai, oat milk
Tea from LA MILL
16 oz.
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte [oat milk]
|$5.95
Masala Chai, Espresso, oat milk
Coffee & Tea by LA MILL
16 oz.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
|$6.50
|Iced Chai Latte 16 oz
|$5.75
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Prana Chai Latte
|$5.75
|Prana Chai Latte Iced
|$5.75
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|CHAI LATTE (HOT)
|$4.50
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Iced Chai Latte
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
8121 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles
|Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
|$6.50
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Our House Chai Blend And Frothy Steamed Milk
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|24oz Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
|16oz Iced Chai Latte
|$4.50
|16oz Chai Latte
|$4.50
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Power Chai Latte
|$5.50
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Chai Latte Hot 12oz
|$4.00
|Dirty Chai Latte Hot 16oz
|$5.50
|Chai Latte Hot 16oz
|$4.75
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
House-made blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, and clove, with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Iced Chai Latte 16 oz
|$5.75
|Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
|$6.50