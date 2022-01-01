Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.75
Topped with our thick, scratch-made Cheese Sauce.
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
Cheese Sauce + Chopped Bacon. We make both in-house!
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.75
potato bun grilled cheese sandwich & French fries
More about All Day Baby
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Chili Cheese Fries$7.49
LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries$12.99
LRG Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
More about A&T Burgers #1
Melrose Bite image

 

Melrose Bite

7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
More about Melrose Bite
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Cheese Fries$6.80
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill image

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese fries$6.95
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Goat Cheese$12.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$8.00
French Fries Baked With Smoked Mozzarella and Topped With Oregano
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
932bddcd-f196-4248-a99d-42cbfde36d4a image

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons (5)$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.50
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cream Cheese Crab$5.50
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Al's Hot Chicken

10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.95
More about Al's Hot Chicken
Bacon Cheese Fries image

 

Cassell's Hamburgers

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.75
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.50
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory

8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (5800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili "Cheese" Fries$10.50
A plate of our shoestring fries loaded with all-beef chili and "cheesy" sauce.
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
A&T Burgers #2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A&T Burgers #2

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
LG Cheese Fries$7.29
LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries$12.99
LRG Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
More about A&T Burgers #2
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
House Made Chili, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, Pickle, Chopped Red Onion, & Ketchup
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
LA Wings And LA Steaks image

 

LA Wings And LA Steaks

944 Francisco St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L.A. Chicken-Philly Cheese Steak Fries$12.00
French Fries covered with, Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed onions. American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz.
L.A. Philly Cheese Steak Fries$12.00
French Fries covered with, Seasoned and marinated sliced tender Steak, Sautéed onions. American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz.
More about LA Wings And LA Steaks
Wolfie's Hot Chicken image

 

WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$14.00
House chili, nacho cheese, jalapeño, onion, and cilantro on a bed of hot fries. 100% plant-based.
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
Restaurant banner

 

Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$14.00
House chili, nacho cheese, jalapeño, onion, and cilantro on a bed of hot fries. 100% plant-based.
More about Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

