Cheese fries in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Cheese Fries
|$7.75
Topped with our thick, scratch-made Cheese Sauce.
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Cheese Sauce + Chopped Bacon. We make both in-house!
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$8.75
potato bun grilled cheese sandwich & French fries
More about A&T Burgers #1
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.49
|LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries
|$12.99
|LRG Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Curry Cheese Fries
|$6.80
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Cheese fries
|$6.95
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
French Fries Baked With Smoked Mozzarella and Topped With Oregano
More about Kung Pao Bistro
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Fried Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons (5)
|$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.95
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.50
More about Al's Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Al's Hot Chicken
10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Cheese Fries
|$5.95
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Cassell's Hamburgers
421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles
|Cheese Fries
|$6.75
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.50
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chili "Cheese" Fries
|$10.50
A plate of our shoestring fries loaded with all-beef chili and "cheesy" sauce.
More about A&T Burgers #2
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|LG Cheese Fries
|$7.29
|LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries
|$12.99
|LRG Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
House Made Chili, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, Pickle, Chopped Red Onion, & Ketchup
More about LA Wings And LA Steaks
LA Wings And LA Steaks
944 Francisco St, Los Angeles
|L.A. Chicken-Philly Cheese Steak Fries
|$12.00
French Fries covered with, Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed onions. American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz.
|L.A. Philly Cheese Steak Fries
|$12.00
French Fries covered with, Seasoned and marinated sliced tender Steak, Sautéed onions. American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz.
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$14.00
House chili, nacho cheese, jalapeño, onion, and cilantro on a bed of hot fries. 100% plant-based.