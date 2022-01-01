Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Western Bacon Cheeseburger$15.75
Our bacon cheeseburger with BBQ sauce & 2 handmade onion rings! **Pictured with Animal Fries!
Memphis Cheeseburger$16.00
The cheeseburger topped with our pulled pork & 2 handmade onion rings.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.75
Our classic cheeseburger, but with bacon! Also 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

All Good Things

2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Double Smash Cheeseburger$8.00
1/4lb Wagyu double cheeseburger made with American cheese with chopped onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup on a brioche bun
Combo 1 - Double Smash Cheeseburger + Fries$11.00
Classic Smash Double Cheeseburger and a side of hand-cut double fried fries
More about All Good Things
Burgerlords™Cheeseburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burgerlords™Cheeseburger$8.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
“Beefy” Cheeseburger$9.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*
Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
More about Burgerlords
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Grass-fed Cheeseburger$13.00
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Cheeseburger$11.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a gluten-free brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
“Beefy” Cheeseburger$9.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*
“Beefy” Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*
More about Burgerlords
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$12.00
Cheeseburger$13.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

 

Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$16.00
1/4 lb seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese
More about Detroit Vesey's
1/4 lb Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
2/3 lb Cheeseburger$20.00
11 oz. house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER image

 

The Window

1529 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.50
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
More about The Window
BURGERS 99 image

HAMBURGERS

BURGERS 99

131 S La Brea Ave, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.8 (2600 reviews)
Double Cheeseburger$10.00
2x2, Double Meat Double AmericanCheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
Cheeseburger$7.00
99 Sauce, American Cheese, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
More about BURGERS 99
1/4 lb Cheeseburger image

 

Cassell's Hamburgers

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
2/3 lb Cheeseburger$20.00
11 oz. house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, toasted sesame potato brioche bun. Served with french fries and a side of Sir Kensington's ketchup (the good stuff: less sugar, less salt, and only non-GMO ingredients!).
More about ALCOVE
Cheeseburger image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double Cheeseburger$13.95
double beef patty & double cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.25
2 slices of bacon & american cheese
Cheeseburger$10.95
american, cheddar, jack or swiss
More about Ronnie's Diner
Banner pic

 

For The Win

6221 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$8.00
More about For The Win
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Cheeseburger$9.00
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Cheeseburger image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gigi's

904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$13.00
caramelized onions, pickles, cheese, Martin's potato bun
More about Gigi's
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$13.00
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
3e10fc69-85d0-4210-8806-b314a5451b3e image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about 33 Taps
Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$22.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
Banner pic

 

Home Burger

615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger$13.00
This delicious combination of sauteed button mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted swiss cheese will satisfy any mushroom lover. Plus, you can say that you got a serving of veggies for the day.
More about Home Burger
Item pic

 

WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Impossible patty, American cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, chili garlic aioli and dill pickles on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Chili Cheeseburger$14.00
House chili, impossible patty, American cheese, mustard, grilled onions and dill pickles on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
Item pic

 

Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Impossible patty, American cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, chili garlic aioli and dill pickles on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Chili Cheeseburger$14.00
House chili, impossible patty, American cheese, mustard, grilled onions and dill pickles on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Baked Ziti

Garlic Chicken

Carne Asada Tacos

Vegan Soup

Teriyaki Salmon

Avocado Rolls

Chopped Salad

Sashimi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston