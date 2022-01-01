Cheeseburgers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Western Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.75
Our bacon cheeseburger with BBQ sauce & 2 handmade onion rings! **Pictured with Animal Fries!
|Memphis Cheeseburger
|$16.00
The cheeseburger topped with our pulled pork & 2 handmade onion rings.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.75
Our classic cheeseburger, but with bacon! Also 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
All Good Things
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles
|Classic Double Smash Cheeseburger
|$8.00
1/4lb Wagyu double cheeseburger made with American cheese with chopped onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup on a brioche bun
|Combo 1 - Double Smash Cheeseburger + Fries
|$11.00
Classic Smash Double Cheeseburger and a side of hand-cut double fried fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Burgerlords™Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
|“Beefy” Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*
|Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grass-fed Cheeseburger
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|Gluten Free Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a gluten-free brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
|“Beefy” Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*
|“Beefy” Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Our house-made gluten & nut-free “beefy” patty served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. *Contains Soy & Gluten*
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1/4 lb seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE
|$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
The Window
1529 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.50
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
|CHEESEBURGER
|$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
HAMBURGERS
BURGERS 99
131 S La Brea Ave, LOS ANGELES
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.00
2x2, Double Meat Double AmericanCheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
99 Sauce, American Cheese, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, toasted sesame potato brioche bun. Served with french fries and a side of Sir Kensington's ketchup (the good stuff: less sugar, less salt, and only non-GMO ingredients!).
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Double Cheeseburger
|$13.95
double beef patty & double cheese
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.25
2 slices of bacon & american cheese
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
american, cheddar, jack or swiss
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gigi's
904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
caramelized onions, pickles, cheese, Martin's potato bun
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$22.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Home Burger
615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger
|$13.00
This delicious combination of sauteed button mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted swiss cheese will satisfy any mushroom lover. Plus, you can say that you got a serving of veggies for the day.
WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Impossible patty, American cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, chili garlic aioli and dill pickles on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$14.00
House chili, impossible patty, American cheese, mustard, grilled onions and dill pickles on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
