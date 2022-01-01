Cheesecake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheesecake
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles
7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake
|$16.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sugarbloom Blueberry Cheesecake Morning Bun
|$7.00
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Cheesecake
|$6.50
Raspberry mango with a graham cracker crust.
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|TRADITIONAL CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
|OREO CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Coconut Cheesecake Tropical Coulis
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
|$8.00
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.00
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Cheesecake Ruby
|$14.00
** AVAILABLE MAY 5 - MAY 8 ONLY **
Cheecake mousse, grapefruit and red currant marmalade & a graham cracker base
FRENCH FRIES
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|basque cheesecake
|$15.00
harry's berries & poached rhubarb
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cheesecake
|$3.00
This cookie has a house-made graham cracker base, filled with a dollop of Zooies perfected cream cheese filling.
*Must be refrigerated*
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$6.00
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|New York Cheesecake
|$12.00
Cream Cheese, Almond Extract, Disaronno, Graham Cracker Crust
The Musso and Frank Grill
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
A Sweet Lady Jane classic
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|basque cheesecake
|$15.00
harry's berries & poached rhubarb
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Oreo Cheesecake
Filled and topped with whole Oreo cookies and set in a chocolate crust.
|Double Lemon Cheesecake
Zesty Meyer lemon cheesecake topped with lemon curd. Lemon lovers beware!
|Milk Chocolate Cheesecake
Pure belgium milk chocolate cheesecake, topped with homemade whipped cream and candy pieces and baked in an Oreo cookie crust.
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
A Sweet Lady Jane classic
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$10.00
A delicious blend of pumpkin and spices in a rich cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
Little Fluffy Head Cafe
203 W 7th St, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
|Mango Cheesecake
|$6.00
Fresh mangoes blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
PASTA
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|CHEESECAKE
|$15.00
amaretti crust, citrus soup, zesty whip
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|NY Cheesecake
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.00
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Strawberry Cheesecake Piggy Baos (2 Baos)
|$11.00
Adorable little piggy steamed buns filled with strawberry cheesecake. 2 piggies
The Doughroom
3409 Overland Ave, Los Angeles
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.00
seasonal fruit, cinnamon graham crust
Chifa
4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles
|Black Sesame Cheesecake
|$7.00
smooth black sesame cream cheese Chinese almond cookie crust.
RAMEN
Isshin Ramen & Boba
6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.95
Philippe the Original
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Cheesecake
|$3.95
Creamy and smooth. Yum!
- 2