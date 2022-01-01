Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cheesecake

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake image

 

Better Than Sex - Los Angeles

7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake$16.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
More about Better Than Sex - Los Angeles
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugarbloom Blueberry Cheesecake Morning Bun$7.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajeta Cheesecake$9.00
More about Pocha
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.50
Raspberry mango with a graham cracker crust.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Banner pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRADITIONAL CHEESECAKE$8.00
OREO CHEESECAKE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
Harlowe image

 

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cheesecake Tropical Coulis$12.00
More about Harlowe
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake$8.00
New York Cheesecake$8.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Ruby$14.00
** AVAILABLE MAY 5 - MAY 8 ONLY **
Cheecake mousse, grapefruit and red currant marmalade & a graham cracker base
More about Bottega Louie
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
basque cheesecake$15.00
harry's berries & poached rhubarb
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Item pic

 

Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$3.00
This cookie has a house-made graham cracker base, filled with a dollop of Zooies perfected cream cheese filling.
*Must be refrigerated*
More about Zooies - Palms
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New York Style Cheesecake$6.00
More about Kung Pao Bistro
New York Cheesecake image

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New York Cheesecake$12.00
Cream Cheese, Almond Extract, Disaronno, Graham Cracker Crust
More about Rao’s Los Angeles
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan
The Musso and Frank Grill image

 

The Musso and Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Style Cheesecake$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
More about The Musso and Frank Grill
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$10.00
A Sweet Lady Jane classic
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
basque cheesecake$15.00
harry's berries & poached rhubarb
More about A.O.C
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oreo Cheesecake
Filled and topped with whole Oreo cookies and set in a chocolate crust.
Double Lemon Cheesecake
Zesty Meyer lemon cheesecake topped with lemon curd. Lemon lovers beware!
Milk Chocolate Cheesecake
Pure belgium milk chocolate cheesecake, topped with homemade whipped cream and candy pieces and baked in an Oreo cookie crust.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$10.00
A Sweet Lady Jane classic
Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.00
A delicious blend of pumpkin and spices in a rich cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Strawberry Cheesecake image

 

Little Fluffy Head Cafe

203 W 7th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
Mango Cheesecake$6.00
Fresh mangoes blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
More about Little Fluffy Head Cafe
Item pic

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE$15.00
amaretti crust, citrus soup, zesty whip
More about Rossoblu
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$5.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$5.00
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Piggy Baos (2 Baos)$11.00
Adorable little piggy steamed buns filled with strawberry cheesecake. 2 piggies
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Item pic

 

The Doughroom

3409 Overland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$8.00
seasonal fruit, cinnamon graham crust
More about The Doughroom
6e6d2a29-a163-4ee5-bc83-63ac1125e99c image

 

Chifa

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Sesame Cheesecake$7.00
smooth black sesame cream cheese Chinese almond cookie crust.
More about Chifa
Isshin Ramen & Boba image

RAMEN

Isshin Ramen & Boba

6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$5.95
More about Isshin Ramen & Boba
Item pic

 

Philippe the Original

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$3.95
Creamy and smooth. Yum!
More about Philippe the Original
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$12.00
Passion Fruit Cheesecake
More about Spartina

