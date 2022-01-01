Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Chicken Burrito image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$15.00
Spicy Borracho Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, Crema, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
More about Thunderbird
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
Carnitas or Chicken Burrito$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken burrito$13.95
Grilled Chicken, black beans, avocado, salsa, onion, cilantro, Romain lettuce and lime juice
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sausage Burrito$9.50
Eggs scrambled with chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, hash browns and mushroom in a flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mole Chicken Burrito$10.50
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Mole Chicken Chimi & Wet Burrito$13.50
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Mole Chicken Wet Style Burrito$12.50
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
More about NextMex Hollywood
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$12.00
36 hour Cilantro lime marinaded chicken, pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, turmeric brown rice, shredded mozzarella cheese, refried black beans, poblano ranch slaw
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood

