Chicken burritos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Thunderbird
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Spicy Borracho Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, Crema, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
|Carnitas or Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken burrito
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken, black beans, avocado, salsa, onion, cilantro, Romain lettuce and lime juice
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Sausage Burrito
|$9.50
Eggs scrambled with chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, hash browns and mushroom in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)
|$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about NextMex Hollywood
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Mole Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
|Mole Chicken Chimi & Wet Burrito
|$13.50
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
|Mole Chicken Wet Style Burrito
|$12.50
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood
Tu Madre - West Hollywood
1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
36 hour Cilantro lime marinaded chicken, pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, chili lime queso fresco, turmeric brown rice, shredded mozzarella cheese, refried black beans, poblano ranch slaw