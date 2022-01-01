Chicken caesar salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.50
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
More about Raya's Paradise
Raya's Paradise
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood
|Orientation Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Blazin' Birdz
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Blazin' Birdz
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal:
340)
More about Sightglass
Sightglass
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles
|CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN BREAST
|$18.50
Gem lettuce, shaved parmesan, 8.5 minute egg, sourdough breadcrumbs, organic chicken breast, and caesar dressing
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing