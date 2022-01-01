Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.50
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Raya's Paradise

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orientation Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Raya's Paradise
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birdz

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
More about Blazin' Birdz
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal:
340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN BREAST$18.50
Gem lettuce, shaved parmesan, 8.5 minute egg, sourdough breadcrumbs, organic chicken breast, and caesar dressing
More about Sightglass
PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine, chicken breast, croutons, parmesan, bacon, tossed in caesar
More about 33 Taps

