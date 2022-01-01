Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken curry

Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Dynasty Curry Chicken$17.00
Sliced Chicken Sauteed w/ Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers in a Curry Sauce.
More about Chi Dynasty
Consumer pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Puff (2)$5.75
2 pcs.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Curry Rice$14.00
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Curry Chicken (GF)$14.50
Sliced chicken, potato, onion, coconut milk, yellow curry. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Bowl$12.00
White meat chicken served with potatoes and carrots, japanese curry paste, steamed vegetables, and steamed rice.
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
More about Yojimbo
Celadon Chicken Curry image

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Celadon Chicken Curry$16.00
A celadon favorite. Yellow curry with chunks of white meat chicken, potato, and carrots.
Celadon Chicken Curry - Lunch Special$13.00
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$20.50
Chicken Breast, Yellow Curry, Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Carrots,
Celery, Lemongrass, Onions, garlic, scallion
More about Wokcano
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)$13.00
Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)$13.00
Green Curry (Chicken or Beef)$13.00
More about 524 Thai Eatery
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Rice (Chicken Karaage)$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with fried chicken. Contains dairy.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$17.00
Japanese Sweet Curry with Chicken and a side of vegetables.
More about Shin
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Udon$13.50
Homemade noodle with Curry soup & Chicken Katsu.
Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$12.50
Japanese curry and rice with deep fried pork cutlet.
Karaage Chicken Curry Plate$11.50
Japanese curry and rice with deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Restaurant banner

 

Ruam Mitr

7168 Melrose ave, Los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN MASSAMAN CURRY (Rice Not Included - Not Vegetarian)$17.00
Massaman curry with chicken in coconut milk with potatoes, peanut
More about Ruam Mitr

