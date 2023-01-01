Chicken enchiladas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$4.25
Sunset Grill Hollywood
7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
|Hungarian Chicken Enchilada
|$14.00
Creamy chicken sauce filled crepes covered with a creamy sauce
Fresh Corn Grill, Westwood - 1266 Westwood Blvd
1266 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Enchiladas - 2 Sides
|$18.45
Benny's Tacos - Westchester
7101 W Manchester aVE, Los Angeles
|Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.95
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole