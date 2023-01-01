Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$4.25
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Item pic

 

Sunset Grill Hollywood

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hungarian Chicken Enchilada$14.00
Creamy chicken sauce filled crepes covered with a creamy sauce
More about Sunset Grill Hollywood
Item pic

 

Fresh Corn Grill, Westwood - 1266 Westwood Blvd

1266 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas - 2 Sides$18.45
More about Fresh Corn Grill, Westwood - 1266 Westwood Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Benny's Tacos - Westchester

7101 W Manchester aVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
More about Benny's Tacos - Westchester

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Cobb Salad

Tostadas

Caprese Paninis

Pork Ribs

Quinoa Salad

Soft Shell Crabs

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (90 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (989 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (906 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston