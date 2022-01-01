Chicken fajitas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken , Red Peppers, Onions, tomato, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese , Crema, served with black beans, Mexican Rice, and Tortilla Chips
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fajitas (gf) Spicy marinated chicken with peppers, onions served with black beans, brown rice, salsa, and crema, served with corn tortillas
|$15.50
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fajitas
|$23.00
served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn or flour tortillas
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)
|$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.