Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$14.00
Grilled Chicken , Red Peppers, Onions, tomato, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese , Crema, served with black beans, Mexican Rice, and Tortilla Chips
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas (gf) Spicy marinated chicken with peppers, onions served with black beans, brown rice, salsa, and crema, served with corn tortillas$15.50
More about Four Cafe
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$23.00
served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn or flour tortillas
More about Factor's Famous Deli
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about 1880 Cafe
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#13 Chicken Fajitas$16.95
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Gulp Brew Co image

 

Gulp Brew Co

13020 Pacific Promenade #1, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.95
More about Gulp Brew Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Penne

Egg Benedict

Pad See

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Paninis

Grits

Kimchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston