Chicken pesto sandwiches in Los Angeles
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$12.50
Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.
Bites - Westwood
10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion dressed with homemade pesto sauce, and mozzarella. Served on a French roll.