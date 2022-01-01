Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.50
Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.
Item pic

 

Bites - Westwood

10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette
More about Bites - Westwood
Slice of LA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion dressed with homemade pesto sauce, and mozzarella. Served on a French roll.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Amante Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$14.00
chicken breast, pesto, tomatoes, arugula and fresh mozzarella
More about Amante Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Garlic Chicken

Beef Soup

Seafood Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Salmon Rolls

Wontons

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston