Chicken piccata in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken piccata

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$4.25
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood

11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$29.00
Chicken Breast Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter & Caper Sauce
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
More about Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510
PIZZA • STEAKS

Trattoria ToGo - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084

10643 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$23.99
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
Chicken Piccata$21.99
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
More about Trattoria ToGo - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
Neighbors - 12751 Millennium Drive

12751 Millennium Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$30.00
More about Neighbors - 12751 Millennium Drive

