Chicken piccata in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken piccata
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Piccata
|$4.25
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Piccata
|$29.00
Chicken Breast Sautéed in a Lemon, Butter & Caper Sauce
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
PIZZA • STEAKS
Trattoria ToGo - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084
10643 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Piccata
|$23.99
Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables
