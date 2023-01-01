Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken pitas

FRENCH FRIES

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Pita$14.95
Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic & tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Chicken Pita$18.00
Grilled Veggies, Chicken w/ Hummus, Tomato, Feta & Baby Greens and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Constellation Building – CAA Kitchen -

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CURRY CHICKEN PITA$6.00
with a simple greens salad
contains: dairy, nuts & gluten
More about Constellation Building – CAA Kitchen -
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Pita Sandwich$19.00
A pita sandwich dressed with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with house made fries.
More about Le Petit Greek
CAA Kitchen

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRY CHICKEN PITA$6.00
with a simple greens salad
contains: dairy, nuts & gluten
More about CAA Kitchen

