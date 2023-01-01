Chicken pitas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$14.95
Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic & tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Grilled Veggie Chicken Pita
|$18.00
Grilled Veggies, Chicken w/ Hummus, Tomato, Feta & Baby Greens and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Constellation Building – CAA Kitchen -
2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|CURRY CHICKEN PITA
|$6.00
with a simple greens salad
contains: dairy, nuts & gluten
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Gyro Pita Sandwich
|$19.00
A pita sandwich dressed with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with house made fries.