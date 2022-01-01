Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles

301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.95
Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, red onions, and cilantro with BBQ sauce
More about Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
Item pic

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions
More about Chicas Tacos
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$32.00
14" Chicken Parm Pizza$24.00
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Le Petit Greek image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta, tomatoes, bell pepper, oregano cilantro & red onions. Served with feta salad.
More about Le Petit Greek
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99
BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99
BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.00
14" Chicken Parm Pizza$20.00
20" Chicken Parm Pizza$30.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken White Pizza$17.00
White sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

13352 Washington blvd, los angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.00
Chicken, red onions, smoked mozzarella and cilantro with BBQ sauce
More about Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

