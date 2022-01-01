Chicken pizza in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles
301 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.95
Mozzarella cheese, Chicken, red onions, and cilantro with BBQ sauce
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$32.00
|14" Chicken Parm Pizza
|$24.00
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta, tomatoes, bell pepper, oregano cilantro & red onions. Served with feta salad.
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.00
|14" Chicken Parm Pizza
|$20.00
|20" Chicken Parm Pizza
|$30.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken White Pizza
|$17.00
White sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions.