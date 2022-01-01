Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken satay

Chicken Satay image

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$13.00
Grilled white meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices, served with pickled cucumber and peanut sauce
Lunch Chicken Satay$13.00
Grilled white meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices, served with pickled cucumber and peanut sauce. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Satay (gf) Grilled chicken satay with peanut sauce, broccoli and lime roasted sweet potatoes$15.00
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$13.00
White meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and thai spices. Grilled to perfection – served with pickled cucumbers, and homemade peanut sauce.
Chicken Satay - Lunch Special$14.00
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

524 Thai Eatery

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$7.50
More about 524 Thai Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Jalapeno Poppers

Bean Burritos

Vegetable Soup

California Rolls

Egg Rolls

Tarts

Chocolate Croissants

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston