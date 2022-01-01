Chicken satay in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken satay
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Satay
|$13.00
Grilled white meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices, served with pickled cucumber and peanut sauce
|Lunch Chicken Satay
|$13.00
Grilled white meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices, served with pickled cucumber and peanut sauce. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Peanut Satay (gf) Grilled chicken satay with peanut sauce, broccoli and lime roasted sweet potatoes
|$15.00
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Chicken Satay
|$13.00
White meat chicken marinated in coconut milk and thai spices. Grilled to perfection – served with pickled cucumbers, and homemade peanut sauce.
|Chicken Satay - Lunch Special
|$14.00