Chicken teriyaki in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$22.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.00
At Home Kitchen
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
|Bowl Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.41
Teriyaki Chicken, Steamed Vegetables, Rice
|Teriyaki Chicken Bento
|$11.42
chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)
Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
456 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Don
|$13.95
Rice, Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce, Mayonnaise, Green onions and Seaweed.
|Chicken Teriyaki Don Mini
|$6.95
Rice, Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce, Mayonnaise, Green onions and Seaweed.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Chicken (Tori-Don)
|$14.75
Marinated Jidori chicken, flame grilled and served over rice with a sesame cabbage slaw, house pickles and fresh herbs. House teriyaki sauce included on the side.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$21.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Teriyaki sauce, option sauce on the side.
Gluten Free option with no sauce.
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green onions over white rice topped with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions (32oz)
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Orochon Ramen
123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles
|Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice
|$14.45
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.00
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN W RICE, & SALAD
|$9.99
Fist of Fusion
6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Plate
|$10.99
flame grilled chicken & island teriyaki sauce, served over your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.99
flame grilled chicken, island teriyaki sauce, mac salad & sesame seeds, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$20.50
Served with a salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.00
our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.75
roasted tender dark thigh meat collaborated with our original teriyaki sauce
Kombu Sushi
3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$20.00
Dark meat. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Family Style Teriyaki Chicken
|$17.79
NEW! Now with more meat! Note: does not come with Broccoli. If desired, please order Broccoli from the Appetizer menu.
|Regular Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.50
If desired, please add small side of broccoli for $.89.
RAMEN
Delish Hollywood
1253 Vine Street, Suite #5, Los Angeles
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$11.99