Chicken teriyaki in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Plate$22.00
Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$11.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

At Home Kitchen

575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Chicken Teriyaki$8.41
Teriyaki Chicken, Steamed Vegetables, Rice
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$11.42
chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)
More about At Home Kitchen
Item pic

 

Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo

456 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Don$13.95
Rice, Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce, Mayonnaise, Green onions and Seaweed.
Chicken Teriyaki Don Mini$6.95
Rice, Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce, Mayonnaise, Green onions and Seaweed.
More about Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$12.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
More about 1880 Cafe
Tori-don (Chicken) image

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken (Tori-Don)$14.75
Marinated Jidori chicken, flame grilled and served over rice with a sesame cabbage slaw, house pickles and fresh herbs. House teriyaki sauce included on the side.
More about Yojimbo
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken$21.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Teriyaki sauce, option sauce on the side.
Gluten Free option with no sauce.
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green onions over white rice topped with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions (32oz)
More about GO by Citizens
Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Orochon Ramen

123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.6 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice$14.45
Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice$16.25
More about Orochon Ramen
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.00
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
More about Shin
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TERIYAKI CHICKEN W RICE, & SALAD$9.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Fist of Fusion

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Plate$10.99
flame grilled chicken & island teriyaki sauce, served over your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad - includes your choice of 2 side items
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.99
flame grilled chicken, island teriyaki sauce, mac salad & sesame seeds, served with your choice of white rice, brown rice or salad
More about Fist of Fusion
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$20.50
Served with a salad.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice
Chicken Teriyaki$8.75
roasted tender dark thigh meat collaborated with our original teriyaki sauce
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Plate$20.00
Dark meat. Includes miso soup & organic green salad.
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Family Style Teriyaki Chicken$17.79
NEW! Now with more meat! Note: does not come with Broccoli. If desired, please order Broccoli from the Appetizer menu.
Regular Teriyaki Chicken$12.50
If desired, please add small side of broccoli for $.89.
More about Feast From the East
Delish Hollywood image

RAMEN

Delish Hollywood

1253 Vine Street, Suite #5, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)
Delivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$11.99
More about Delish Hollywood

