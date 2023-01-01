Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala on Lavash$11.00
More about Pacific Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood

10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plant Based Chicken Tikka Masala$10.00
More about Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
Item pic

 

Hot Tongue Pizza

2590 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18 " Vegan Chicken Tikka Masala$28.00
Beewali's Vegan AF's delicious Tikka masala sauce at the base of the pizza, cashew mozzarella, marinated "chicken," red onion, chives
14 " Vegan Chicken Tikka Masala$24.00
Beewali's Vegan AF's delicious Tikka masala sauce at the base of the pizza, cashew mozzarella, marinated "chicken," red onion, chives
More about Hot Tongue Pizza

