Chicken tikka masala in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Chicken Tikka Masala on Lavash
|$11.00
Tulsi Indian Eatery - Westwood
10916 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles
|Plant Based Chicken Tikka Masala
|$10.00
Hot Tongue Pizza
2590 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles
|18 " Vegan Chicken Tikka Masala
|$28.00
Beewali's Vegan AF's delicious Tikka masala sauce at the base of the pizza, cashew mozzarella, marinated "chicken," red onion, chives
|14 " Vegan Chicken Tikka Masala
|$24.00
Beewali's Vegan AF's delicious Tikka masala sauce at the base of the pizza, cashew mozzarella, marinated "chicken," red onion, chives