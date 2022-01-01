Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chili dogs

IRV’S BURGERS

7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Irv's Chili Cheese Dog$8.00
All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog, House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Butter Toasted Irv’s Hot Dog Bun.
More about IRV’S BURGERS
The Vern Bar & Grill - 2550 S. Alameda Ste 2544

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE DOG$5.99
Classic homemade chili, Sprinkled with Shredded Cheese & Chopped Red onion.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill - 2550 S. Alameda Ste 2544
Dirt Dog - Los Angeles

2528 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chili Dog$9.25
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.
More about Dirt Dog - Los Angeles

