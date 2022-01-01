Chili dogs in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chili dogs
IRV’S BURGERS
7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Irv's Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.00
All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog, House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Butter Toasted Irv’s Hot Dog Bun.
The Vern Bar & Grill - 2550 S. Alameda Ste 2544
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$5.99
Classic homemade chili, Sprinkled with Shredded Cheese & Chopped Red onion.