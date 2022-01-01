Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer$11.75
Chicken Chimichanga$17.55
More about El Cholo
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer$11.75
Chicken Chimichanga$17.55
More about El Cholo
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$16.00
Smoke Beef Short Rib, Refried Beans, Jack Cheese, Morita Salsa
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Meat Chimichanga$11.00
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Al Pastor Chimichanga$11.50
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Pollo Chimichanga$11.50
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
More about NextMex Hollywood

