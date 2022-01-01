Chimichangas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about El Cholo
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer
|$11.75
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$17.55
More about El Cholo
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer
|$11.75
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$17.55
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chimichanga
|$16.00
Smoke Beef Short Rib, Refried Beans, Jack Cheese, Morita Salsa
More about NextMex Hollywood
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|No Meat Chimichanga
|$11.00
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
|Al Pastor Chimichanga
|$11.50
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
|Pollo Chimichanga
|$11.50
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema