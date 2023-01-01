Chipotle chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chipotle Chicken
|$14.75
Greenleaf - Century City
1888 Century Park East, Los Angeles
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$13.00
almond-crusted chicken, aged white cheddar, pickled jalapeños, tomato & butter lettuce with chipotle aioli
Bacari W. 3rd
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Chipotle Chicken Wings
|$12.00
buttermilk batter, smoked pepper sauce, blue cheese creme fraiche, scallion (spicy)
Bacari W. Adams - Bacari - W. Adams
2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles
|Chipotle Chicken Wings
|$12.00
buttermilk batter, smoked pepper sauce, blue cheese creme fraiche, scallion (spicy)
SANDWICHES
MET HER AT A BAR
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
The Sixty Pizza CO.
3320 North Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles
|12" Chicken Chipotle
|$22.99
Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.
|18" Chicken Chipotle
|$22.99
Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile - at All Season Brewery
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions