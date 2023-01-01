Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chipotle Chicken$14.75
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Greenleaf - Century City

1888 Century Park East, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Panini$13.00
almond-crusted chicken, aged white cheddar, pickled jalapeños, tomato & butter lettuce with chipotle aioli
More about Greenleaf - Century City
Item pic

 

Bacari W. 3rd

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Wings$12.00
buttermilk batter, smoked pepper sauce, blue cheese creme fraiche, scallion (spicy)
More about Bacari W. 3rd
Item pic

 

Bacari W. Adams - Bacari - W. Adams

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Wings$12.00
buttermilk batter, smoked pepper sauce, blue cheese creme fraiche, scallion (spicy)
More about Bacari W. Adams - Bacari - W. Adams
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

MET HER AT A BAR

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about MET HER AT A BAR
Consumer pic

 

The Sixty Pizza CO.

3320 North Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Chicken Chipotle$22.99
Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.
18" Chicken Chipotle$22.99
Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.
More about The Sixty Pizza CO.
Item pic

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile - at All Season Brewery

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile - at All Season Brewery
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - Los Feliz - 1824 N Vermont Avenue

1824 N Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Braised Chicken Taco$4.00
Chipotle tomatillo chicken with onion, cilantro, & fermented fresno chili
More about Tu Madre - Los Feliz - 1824 N Vermont Avenue

