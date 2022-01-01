Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar (Go Macro)$3.49
Simple Dark Chocolate Bar (HU )$5.99
More about ORGANICO
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Sea Salt BAR$1.00
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Bar Milk$7.00
Milk Chocolate
Chocolate Bar Dark$7.00
72% Dark Chocolate
More about Bottega Louie
ALCOVE image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Heath Bar Cake
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dak Bar: Peanut Butter, Banana & Milk Chocolate$3.25
This bar has been described as a glorified peanut butter cup and we agree! The addition of bananas to the classic peanut butter and chocolate flavor is a creamy spin on a favorite without being overpowering.
Puffed millet adds a light and fluffy crunch to the smooth peanut butter that makes for a delightful eating experience.
More about SQIRL
C & M Cafe image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate chip cookie bar$3.50
More about C & M Cafe

Map

Map

