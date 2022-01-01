Chocolate bars in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate bars
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar (Go Macro)
|$3.49
|Simple Dark Chocolate Bar (HU )
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Sea Salt BAR
|$1.00
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Bar Milk
|$7.00
Milk Chocolate
|Chocolate Bar Dark
|$7.00
72% Dark Chocolate
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Dak Bar: Peanut Butter, Banana & Milk Chocolate
|$3.25
This bar has been described as a glorified peanut butter cup and we agree! The addition of bananas to the classic peanut butter and chocolate flavor is a creamy spin on a favorite without being overpowering.
Puffed millet adds a light and fluffy crunch to the smooth peanut butter that makes for a delightful eating experience.