Chocolate brownies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$6.00
It's huge, has a soft center & topped with ganache.
More about Hotcakes Bakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Milk Chocolate Brownie
|$4.25
More about Lodge Bread - Culver
Lodge Bread - Culver
11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate brownie
|$5.00
More about Golden Road
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Brownie
|$11.00
Warm brownie, a drizzle of Nutella, powdered sugar and macerated berries. Vegan Option: Vegan brownie, chocolate sauce, macerated berries, mint leaf *Add vanilla ice cream for $2!
ALLERGENS: Nut, Gluten, Dairy, Egg
|(V) Chocolate Brownie
|$11.00
Warm vegan brownie served with a drizzle of chocolate sauce, powdered sugar and topped with macerated berries.
Allergens: Gluten, egg
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Walnut Brownie
|$2.00