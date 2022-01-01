Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.99
layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles$7.50
3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.
German Chocolate Cake$8.50
3-Layer sliced cake with coconut & walnuts.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
e71b75f0-9e16-44b7-b079-79b40074fb1e image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake$4.50
100% Gluten Free!
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
GF Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
More about Four Cafe
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake$9.00
Chocolate Blackout Cake$9.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Raspberry Chocolate$14.00
Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache
Cake Raspberry Chocolate$14.00
More about Bottega Louie
Item pic

 

El Cochinito

3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1650 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about El Cochinito
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake image

 

SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$6.00
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Magpies Softserve image

 

Magpies Softserve

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
German Chocolate Cake Pint (Vegan)$10.95
More about Magpies Softserve
Item pic

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Chocolate Cake$9.50
chocolate pudding, hazelnut brittle (gluten-free) (vegan)
More about Bacari
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about 800 Degrees
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate Cake - 72 hour notice$50.00
layers of rich chocolate cake soaked in an Espresso simple syrup
filled with Vanilla Italian butter cream and homemade dulce de leche.
Topped with a dusting of cocoa powder.
More about Cafe Tropical
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. and sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
Chocolate Heath Bar Cake
More about ALCOVE
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato image

 

Sor Tino

908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato$13.00
More about Sor Tino
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
flourless cake served with crème anglaise, raspberry puree
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Breakfast by Salt's Cure image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Griddle Cakes$10.00
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Shelly's Chocolate Cake
More about Spartina
Consumer pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.
Item pic

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
More about Yardbird
Restaurant banner

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ice Box Cake Mango & Chocolate$5.00
Chocolate cake with mango mousse
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Egg Benedict

Tarts

Shrimp Tempura

Taquitos

Karaage

Chips And Salsa

Al Pastor Tacos

Po Boy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston