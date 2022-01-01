Chocolate cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles
|$7.50
3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
3-Layer sliced cake with coconut & walnuts.
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE
|$8.00
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
100% Gluten Free!
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|GF Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Blackout Cake
|$9.00
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Cake Raspberry Chocolate
|$14.00
Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache
|Cake Raspberry Chocolate
|$14.00
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$6.00
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Magpies Softserve
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|German Chocolate Cake Pint (Vegan)
|$10.95
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
chocolate pudding, hazelnut brittle (gluten-free) (vegan)
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Cake - 72 hour notice
|$50.00
layers of rich chocolate cake soaked in an Espresso simple syrup
filled with Vanilla Italian butter cream and homemade dulce de leche.
Topped with a dusting of cocoa powder.
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
|Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. and sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
|Chocolate Heath Bar Cake
Sor Tino
908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato
|$13.00
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
flourless cake served with crème anglaise, raspberry puree
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Chocolate Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
SusieCakes
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Shelly's Chocolate Cake
Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.
3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles
|YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE
|$8.00
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
|$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream