Chocolate cheesecake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
|$8.00
Hautemess Gourmet Market - 7673 Beverly Boulevard
7673 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
|$8.00
Kickin Fish & Chicken
8622 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$4.99
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Milk Chocolate Cheesecake
Pure belgium milk chocolate cheesecake, topped with homemade whipped cream and candy pieces and baked in an Oreo cookie crust.
Same day ordering only. Substitutions offered if unavailable.
|Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Mini chocolate chips are folded into this delicious cheesecake and set in a chocolate crust. topped with sour cream and mini chocolate chips.