Chocolate cheesecake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake$8.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Hautemess Gourmet Market - 7673 Beverly Boulevard

7673 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$8.00
More about Hautemess Gourmet Market - 7673 Beverly Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Kickin Fish & Chicken

8622 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cheesecake$4.99
More about Kickin Fish & Chicken
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Milk Chocolate Cheesecake
Pure belgium milk chocolate cheesecake, topped with homemade whipped cream and candy pieces and baked in an Oreo cookie crust.
Same day ordering only. Substitutions offered if unavailable.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Mini chocolate chips are folded into this delicious cheesecake and set in a chocolate crust. topped with sour cream and mini chocolate chips.
More about ALCOVE
Main pic

 

Niku Nashi Vegan Sushi - 7302 Melrose Ave

7302 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$14.00
More about Niku Nashi Vegan Sushi - 7302 Melrose Ave

