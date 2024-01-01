Chocolate cream pies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Coffee Ganache Cream Pie
|$12.00
Chocolate cream pie, espresso & coffee ganache, dark chocolate pudding, whipped cream
|Mini Chocolate Cream Pie
|$12.00
Mini chocolate cream pie with Vietnamese coffee jam, vanilla whip and chocolate shortbread crust. Available now 'til sold out.
Bub and Grandma’s
3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles
|WHOLE CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE
|$50.00
|CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE (SLICE)
|$6.50
Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Slice of Chocolate Cream Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$9.95
Frozen Hot Chocolate Softserve layered with fudge, devils food cake, topped with whipped cream & chocolate sprinkles in a chocolate graham crust
- Allergens: Gluten
- Oat Milk Base