Chocolate cream pies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Coffee Ganache Cream Pie$12.00
Chocolate cream pie, espresso & coffee ganache, dark chocolate pudding, whipped cream
Mini Chocolate Cream Pie$12.00
Mini chocolate cream pie with Vietnamese coffee jam, vanilla whip and chocolate shortbread crust. Available now 'til sold out.
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

 

Bub and Grandma’s

3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WHOLE CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE$50.00
CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE (SLICE)$6.50
More about Bub and Grandma’s
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Highland Park

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Chocolate Cream Softserve Pie (Vegan)$9.95
Frozen Hot Chocolate Softserve layered with fudge, devils food cake, topped with whipped cream & chocolate sprinkles in a chocolate graham crust
- Allergens: Gluten
- Oat Milk Base
More about Magpies Softserve - Highland Park

