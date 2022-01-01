Chocolate croissants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*
More about Hotcakes Bakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$6.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
More about Cafe Tropical
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
More about Friends & Family
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|CHOCOLATE ALMOND CROISSANT
|$5.50
More about Clark Street Diner
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Matcha & Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Delicious croissant baked with chocolate inside.
More about COFFEE MEMES
COFFEE MEMES
1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Almond Chocolate Croissant
|$7.00