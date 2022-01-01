Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Made from scratch & filled with solid chocolate *sold refrigerated*
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Hotcakes Bakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.00
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

150 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont
Bottega Louie image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Chocolate$5.00
More about Bottega Louie
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
More about Cafe Tropical
Chocolate Croissant image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Friends & Family
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Chocolate$4.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE ALMOND CROISSANT$5.50
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matcha & Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about Clark Street Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Delicious croissant baked with chocolate inside.
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
COFFEE MEMES image

 

COFFEE MEMES

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Chocolate Croissant$7.00
More about COFFEE MEMES
Homegirl Cafe image

PASTRY

Homegirl Cafe

130 Bruno St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$3.00
More about Homegirl Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Caruso Commissary

5373 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate
More about Caruso Commissary
Restaurant banner

PASTRY

Sweet Lily

3315 cahuenga, los angeles

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
double chocolate croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Sweet Lily

